Jarecki Maul law firm announces the addition of attorney Elizabeth J. Lay to Columbus law office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Jarecki Maul law firm is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Elizabeth J. Lay to their Columbus law office.

Elizabeth is a 2005 graduate of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a Bachelor of Arts in History and received her Juris Doctorate Degree from Washburn University School of Law in 2008.

Elizabeth previously worked for the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and most recently served seven years as a Deputy Platte County Attorney. Elizabeth will be working with Columbus Attorney Thomas M. Maul on matters of estate planning, probate and trusts, real estate, entity formation, employment law, and governmental/municipality law.

Jarecki Maul, P.C., L.L.O., with attorneys Jeffrey C. Jarecki, Katherine E. Sharp and Thomas M. Maul, is a full-service law firm with offices at 525 W. State Street in Albion, Nebraska and at 2815 14th, Columbus, Nebraska. The Columbus office, with the phone number of (402) 564-5880 moved to their new location at 2815 14th Street in Columbus, Nebraska in April of 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0