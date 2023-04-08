Carpenter/Utility Rey Jarecki has retired after more than 30 years of service to Loup Power District

Jarecki joined Loup in 1992 as an Assistant Plant Operator at the Columbus Powerhouse. He was promoted to Plant Operator at the Columbus Powerhouse in 1993.

In 2012, he transferred to his current position of Carpenter/Utility on the Canal Crew based out of the Columbus Service Center.

Jarecki’s duties included the construction and maintenance of District facilities, office buildings, and retail offices. He also helped maintain the canal.

Jarecki is a graduate of Scotus Central Catholic High School. He and his wife, Lori, are the parents of three children: Ryan, Liz, and Emily. They also have six grandchildren: Rylie, Maddix, Reece, Charlotte, Memphis, and Thomas.