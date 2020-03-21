Mickey joins Columbus Bank and Trust leadership team

Craig Mickey has joined the team at Columbus Bank and Trust as senior vice president. His main focus will be ag and commercial lending.
Craig grew up in Southwest Iowa on a diversified farm raising cattle, hogs and row crops. He is a graduate of Dakota Wesleyan University with a BA in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance. He spent the majority of his 27-year banking career at Bank of Bertrand and its successor, First State Bank. He was most recently employed at Waypoint Bank in Cozad. In addition to lending, he has experience in security, IT and compliance as well as serving on the Bank of Bertrand’s Board of Directors.
In the past Craig has been involved in many community activities and served in leadership roles in several organizations including the public library, Chamber of Commerce and his church. He and his wife, Roxanne, a dental hygienist employed with Good Neighbor Dental Clinic and East Central Public Health Department, have three children in college in Lincoln and look forward to becoming involved in the Columbus community.