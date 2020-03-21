Mickey joins Columbus Bank and Trust leadership team

Craig grew up in Southwest Iowa on a diversified farm raising cattle, hogs and row crops. He is a graduate of Dakota Wesleyan University with a BA in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance. He spent the majority of his 27-year banking career at Bank of Bertrand and its successor, First State Bank. He was most recently employed at Waypoint Bank in Cozad. In addition to lending, he has experience in security, IT and compliance as well as serving on the Bank of Bertrand’s Board of Directors.