Jordan Williams joins Great Plains State Bank

Jordan M. Williams is a commercial lender with Great Plains State Bank in the Columbus market. He has four years of commercial banking experience within the local community. He currently is a committee member with Habitat for Heroes, a local program within Habitat for Humanity aimed at helping local veterans, military personnel and their families.

Jordan is a native of Columbus, graduating from Columbus High School. He holds a bachelor of science degree in professional golf management with a minor in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After graduating from UNL he spent time in Savannah, Georgia, and Phoenix, Arizona, before returning at the beginning of 2018.

Jordan, his wife Emily Williams and two children (Clayton, 1, and Archer, under 1) live in Columbus. Emily (Kosch) is also a native of Columbus; she attended Scotus Central Catholic before graduating from UNK. She teaches fourth grade at Lost Creek and is the women’s assistant soccer coach for CHS. Jordan is a sports enthusiast and avid golfer, enjoying his time outside and attending local sporting events with his wife and children.

