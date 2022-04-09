Korus retires from Loup Power District

Chief Mechanic Neil Korus has retired from Loup Power District after 30 years of service.

Korus joined Loup in 1992 as a Mechanic-Welder at the Columbus Service Center. His job title changed to Automotive/Equipment Mechanic in 2010. He was promoted to Chief Mechanic in 2011.

Korus was responsible for the scheduling, maintenance, and repair of all District vehicles, heavy and light equipment, hydraulic equipment, and other tools and equipment used throughout the District.

Korus is a graduate of Genoa High School and earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology from Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

