 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Korus retires from Loup Power District

  • 0

Chief Mechanic Neil Korus has retired from Loup Power District after 30 years of service.

Korus joined Loup in 1992 as a Mechanic-Welder at the Columbus Service Center. His job title changed to Automotive/Equipment Mechanic in 2010. He was promoted to Chief Mechanic in 2011.

Korus was responsible for the scheduling, maintenance, and repair of all District vehicles, heavy and light equipment, hydraulic equipment, and other tools and equipment used throughout the District.

Korus is a graduate of Genoa High School and earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology from Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Korus Neil
Tryci Greisen
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk to join Twitter's board

Elon Musk to join Twitter's board

Elon Musk is joining Twitter's board of directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took a 9 percent stake in the social media platform.

Cedar apple rust and apple scab

Cedar apple rust and apple scab

Fruit trees will soon bud out. If a tree had a fungal leaf disease last season, and it resulted in severe and early leaf loss, spring is an im…

Teen spring programs

Teen spring programs

The first days of spring have officially begun, which means along with the beautiful weather comes some amazing Teen Programs at the library. …

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Fed Slow Cool Off Inflation?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News