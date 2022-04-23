kwELITE welcomes innovative leader to fast-growing tech team

Successful business and sales strategy leader Dakotah Smith has been formally introduced as the new team leader/CEO for kwELITE Real Estate, a one-stop-shop and comprehensive tech-powered company that prides itself in providing clients a simple, customized home-buying-and-selling experience across eight locations in Nebraska.

Smith brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the real estate, business and tech worlds. Prior to kw, he served as a business and sales strategy leader at Redfin. At his HQ role of program manager for Redfin's national seller's brokerage operations, he managed the Direct Access program and a strategic partnership with ADT to deliver security and smart home capability to Redfin listings.

As designated broker and regional market manager, he led Redfin's sales operations in Nebraska, Iowa and Memphis, Tennessee. He served as field leader for Redfin’s CRM strategy team and was a 2021 Market Manager Envoy winner.

In his new role with kwELITE, he will focus on driving expansion by helping grow the brand across the region and building upon the established culture, as well as coaching teams and individual agents to achieve their goals.

“I wanted to do a lot with my real estate license, I wanted to do a lot with the impact real estate can have on the community …” Smith said, on Tuesday, April 19th, after being formally introduced to the company and its ancillary businesses in Omaha.. “At kw, I feel like the higher you get in leadership, the more responsible and accountable you are to the community. It’s like a totally different ball game. That’s ultimately what attracted me to kwELITE …”

kwELITE co-founders Jeff Cohn and Paul Richardson praised Smith’s leadership and background.

“We saw Dakotah as super talented and someone who had a lot to offer - we could sense that,” Cohn said. “Any time you see quality people - people who can grow with the company - you’re going to want to invite them into your world.”

Said Richardson: “He was the No. 1 fit for the role because he understands what’s going on industry-wide and he’s been in the trenches. He understands how to get our points across as to what it is we’re trying to accomplish.”

kwELITE Real Estate was founded in August 2020 by Cohn, Richardson and Renee Mueller, a broker based out of Columbus, Nebraska. Under the Keller Williams franchise, kwELITE’s success has flourished since its inception amid the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest. It went from 25 to 188 agents in 18 months, retaining 74 out of 84 in the first year. There were 129 agents in 2021 and a staggering 125 were retained, proving the culture is unlike any other.

“Even though we’ve grown very quickly, we also had a very low level of attrition,” Richardson said. “Because we’re aligned with people first, not brokerage first. And we’re the fastest-growing real estate company in the history of Nebraska outside of acquisition - kwELITE is thriving.”

Mueller echoed that sentiment.

“When I think of kwELITE, it’s never been just Nebraska … it’s about providing solutions for real estate brokerages all across the country to survive, maneuver and thrive in any market,” she said. “This industry is drastically changing and will continue to do so as technology advances us much quicker and the consumer demands more services and efficiency. We simply want to be the solution."

For more information, visit kwelite.com.

