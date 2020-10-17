Leu retires from Loup Power District

Randy Leu of Columbus has retired from Loup after more than 30 years of service to Loup Power District.

Leu joined Loup as an Apprentice Lineman in the Humphrey retail operation in 1989. He was promoted to lineman in 1990 and transferred to the Columbus retail operation.

In 1993, Leu was promoted to Journeyman Lineman. He was named Meter Relay and Equipment Technician I in 1997. In 2019, he was promoted Meter Relay and Equipment Technician Sr.

A graduate of Madison High School, Leu earned a Utility Lineman degree and an Electrician’s degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He also earned a diploma data management from Central Community College-Columbus.

He and his wife, Barb, have two children. Dalton is a pilot for SC Aviation in Janesville, Wis., and is expecting a baby this month with his wife, Melissa. McKenzie and her husband, Tedd, live in Omaha. She is veterinarian at Ridgeview Animal Hospital.

Barb and Randy will be moving to a ranch north of Atkinson to finish up their cabin along the Niobrara river.

