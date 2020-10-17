 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leu retires from Loup Power District
View Comments

Leu retires from Loup Power District

{{featured_button_text}}

Randy Leu of Columbus has retired from Loup after more than 30 years of service to Loup Power District.

Leu joined Loup as an Apprentice Lineman in the Humphrey retail operation in 1989. He was promoted to lineman in 1990 and transferred to the Columbus retail operation.

In 1993, Leu was promoted to Journeyman Lineman. He was named Meter Relay and Equipment Technician I in 1997. In 2019, he was promoted Meter Relay and Equipment Technician Sr.

A graduate of Madison High School, Leu earned a Utility Lineman degree and an Electrician’s degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He also earned a diploma data management from Central Community College-Columbus.

He and his wife, Barb, have two children. Dalton is a pilot for SC Aviation in Janesville, Wis., and is expecting a baby this month with his wife, Melissa. McKenzie and her husband, Tedd, live in Omaha. She is veterinarian at Ridgeview Animal Hospital.

Barb and Randy will be moving to a ranch north of Atkinson to finish up their cabin along the Niobrara river.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Talking about backyard composting
Local

Talking about backyard composting

Starting a compost pile is a great way to recycle yard waste and the end result is one of the best soil amendments that can be used for improv…

+2
Looking to the future
Local

Looking to the future

Registered voters in Columbus have the opportunity to approve the issuance of bonds for an exciting community building project on November 3. …

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News