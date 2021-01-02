2021 All American Selections

More people gardened this past year as they had more time to spend at home and in their yards. Hopefully this will continue and now is the time to start garden planning.

Putting a plan on paper helps reduce over or under-planting and assists gardeners in selecting plants that perform best and have fewer pest issues; as will record keeping at the end of each growing season.

At this time of year we are thinking about what to grow. With all of the different types of plants and plant cultivars to select from, it can be overwhelming deciding which ones to try.

If you’re new to gardening, ask a local gardener what works well for them. But know that one person’s treasure might be another’s junk, even when it comes to plants.

Another option is to watch for plants that have been designated All American Selection winners. Garden catalogs, seed packages and plant tags are labeled with the AAS logo to help identify these.

They are cultivars tested at trial gardens across the United States. One of the trial gardens is our own Backyard Farmer Garden on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus which is open to the public to visit.