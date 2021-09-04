2021 summer reading success

The Columbus Public Library (CPL) hosts an exciting summer reading program for area families every year, and 2021 was no exception. “Tails & Tales @ Your Library” attracted 346 participants (this number does not reflect the 86 students from the teen program, nor does it take into account the 234 participants in the adult program).
To launch this year’s program, CPL tried something new and offered an all-ages registration week. During this time, families visited the library, checked out great books, registered the entire family using CPL’s summer reading Beanstack program, and entered to win fantastic prizes like an iPod Touch.
The Tails & Tales program then progressed forward, providing children of all ages with entertaining events throughout June and July. Mondays were movie days at the library. Families gathered at the library’s temporary location (2419 14th St.) with pillows and blankets in tow to view family-friendly films like “Tangled”, “Zootopia”, and “The Secret Life of Pets 1 & 2”.
On Tuesdays, presentations took place at Frankfort Square. Participants learned about various furry and feathered friends and their unique habitats with help from the Omaha Children’s Museum, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery program, and Wildlife Encounters.
“CPL Wildlife Explorers” took place on Wednesdays for those students entering grades 4-6. This program, a partnership between CPL and the Platte County 4-H, provided tweens with hands-on activities that allowed them to learn about animal behavior and adaptations, and the fine art of making the world’s wildest pizzas with help from the amazing Pizza Ranch staff. I would like to take a moment and shout out a big thank you to Jill Goedeken and Cassie Seckel. These ladies had a huge part in making this program work so well.
Eight local celebrities (Zonna Betz, Riley Scott, Abigael Gascon, Tara Vasicek, Laurie Jansen, Sandi Fischer, Bethany Wilke, and Jessica Wilkinson) shared entertaining tales with families during Thursday’s fun Storytime sessions.
To conclude this year's summer reading program, families were invited to Glur Park on Friday, July 30, for a time of water games and fun. They then enjoyed a delicious hamburger and hotdog luncheon complete with chips and cookies, all served up by the Friends of the Columbus Public Library.
The “Tails & Tales @ Your Library” program could not have been a success without contributions from community organizations like the Friends of the Columbus Public Library, Platte County 4-H, Pizza Ranch, and Columbus Parks personnel!
MARK YOUR CALENDARS…
• Sept. 9 & 23, StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
• Sept. 16 & 30, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
• Sept. 24, Tubular Tween Nights (students in grade 4-6) at 6:30 p.m.
The Columbus Public Library’s Children’s Department offers an informative brochure updated every semester, highlighting the many activities that take place at the library’s temporary location (2419 14th St.) in Room 127. To have this informative item delivered to your email inbox, email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.