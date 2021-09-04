2021 summer reading success

The Columbus Public Library (CPL) hosts an exciting summer reading program for area families every year, and 2021 was no exception. “Tails & Tales @ Your Library” attracted 346 participants (this number does not reflect the 86 students from the teen program, nor does it take into account the 234 participants in the adult program).

To launch this year’s program, CPL tried something new and offered an all-ages registration week. During this time, families visited the library, checked out great books, registered the entire family using CPL’s summer reading Beanstack program, and entered to win fantastic prizes like an iPod Touch.

The Tails & Tales program then progressed forward, providing children of all ages with entertaining events throughout June and July. Mondays were movie days at the library. Families gathered at the library’s temporary location (2419 14th St.) with pillows and blankets in tow to view family-friendly films like “Tangled”, “Zootopia”, and “The Secret Life of Pets 1 & 2”.

On Tuesdays, presentations took place at Frankfort Square. Participants learned about various furry and feathered friends and their unique habitats with help from the Omaha Children’s Museum, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery program, and Wildlife Encounters.