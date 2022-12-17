What book are all Nebraskans encouraged to read in 2023? Two generational family novels by Nebraska authors, a nonfiction work on POW camps in Nebraska, a mystery set in the Sand Hills —all stories with ties to Nebraska and the Great Plains—were the finalists for the 2023 One Book One Nebraska statewide reading program. You can read or listen to these finalists on hoopla, Libby, or check them out from the Columbus Public Library.

"Haven’s Wake" by Ladette Randolph, Bison Books, 2013.

"The Mystery of Hunting’s End" by Mignon Eberhart, Bison Books, 1998.

"Nebraska POW Camps: A History of World War II Prisoners in the Heartland" by Melissa Amateis Marsh, The History Press (Arcadia Publishing), 2014.

"The Plain Sense of Things" by Pamela Carter Joern, Bison Books, 2008.

The results are in and "The Mystery of Hunting’s End" (Bison Books, 1998) by Mignon Eberhart was named as the 2023 One Book One Nebraska selection.

The One Book One Nebraska reading program, now in its 19th year, is sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, Humanities Nebraska, and Nebraska Library Commission. It encourages Nebraskans across the state to read and discuss the same book, chosen from books written by Nebraska authors or that have a Nebraska theme or setting.

"The Mystery of Hunting’s End" is a 1930s chiller, inspired and set in the Sand Hills of Nebraska, where Mignon G. Eberhart lived as a newlywed. Smack in the middle of the rolling desolation is Hunting’s End, a weekend lodge owned by the rich Kingery family. To that place socialite Matil Kingery invites a strange collection of guests — the same people who were at the lodge when her father died of “heart failure” exactly five years ago. She intends to find out which one of them murdered him.

The selection committee for the 2023 One Book One Nebraska enjoyed the concept of a mystery. This is a book that keeps the reader guessing as to who is behind the murders taking place in a lodge outside of Valentine during a blizzard. Why were these murders committed, are any of the guests staying at the lodge safe, and who is the killer? The book is full of colorful characters, including Nurse Sarah Keate and detective Lance O’Leary. The reader is challenged to find clues that will lead to the discovery of who is the guilty party.

Mignon G. Eberhart was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. She had a long and celebrated career, writing a total of 59 novels, earning her the Grand Master Edgar Award from the Mystery Writers of America. She died at the age of 97 in 1996.

Join readers across the state in 2023 in celebration of this Nebraska author by reading "The Mystery of Hunting’s End" and talking about it with your friends and neighbors!

Karen Connell is the Columbus Public Library director.