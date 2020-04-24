7 new COVID-19 cases in Colfax County, 2 more in Platte
7 new COVID-19 cases in Colfax County, 2 more in Platte

  • Updated
East Central District Health Department

East Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave., Columbus.

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) identified nine new positive cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction on Friday.

Seven of the new cases are in Colfax County, and two new cases are in Platte County.

This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 31 in the health district. Contact tracing and investigation is ongoing; no additional details are available at this time. Those that have been exposed have been contacted. In total, the cumulative county counts are as follows as of 6:45 p.m. Friday:

•Boone 0 (0 probable)

•Colfax 15 (4 probable)

•Nance 1 (1 probable)

•Platte 15 (4 probable)

The ages of confirmed and probable range from 9 to 83 years of age.

Concerned about COVID-19?

