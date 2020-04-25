8 Dimensions of Wellness in light of our current community situation

Environmental – Conserve energy, Turn it off. Whether it’s a faucet while you’re brushing your teeth or the TV when you leave the room, if you aren’t using something turn it off. Doing so will save a lot of water and energy. Added bonus: It will also lower your bills.

Emotional – Develop an attitude of gratitude. Start you day thinking of 3 things that you are thankful for each day. It will become a habit and help to have a healthier outlook on your day and your life.

Financial – Spend less than you earn. Bolster your savings and reduce your expenses. Save for future spending. Only borrow what you can afford. Don’t deny yourself, but avoid spending too much on status items. (3)

Social – Make connections….Social connections might help protect health and lengthen life. Scientists are finding that our links to others can have powerful effects on our health. Whether with family, friends, neighbors, romantic partners, or others, social connections can influence our biology and well-being. Look for ways to get involved with others. (4)

Spiritual – Practice meditation or yoga, pray or take part in organized religion, spend quiet time alone pondering the meaning of life, build awareness through journaling, and serve your community, spend time in nature, appreciating music and the arts. (5)