'A brighter day!'

Our mental health is something each of us should take inventory of as it is a vital part of our being. An outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic is that mental health awareness has moved to the forefront of our society. Addressing isolation, anxiety, and depression has become an important task for health organizations and facilities like schools and the workplace. Global conflicts, health and safety concerns, economic uncertainty, and stressful personal circumstances are just a few reasons why some find themselves feeling hopeless. The world we find ourselves in can cause stress in everyone’s life, including children.

Children can find themselves dealing with long-term sadness, not just in their own lives but in the lives of those they depend on and love. Talking about one’s feelings is often the best way to cope. The Columbus Public Library offers a selection of books like “My Voice is a Trumpet” by Jimmie Allen, “Balloons for Papa” by Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia, and “The Bright Spot: A Story about Overcoming Anxiety” by Aimee Chase that families can use to talk about depression and anxiety. One book, in particular, is “In the Blue” by Erin Hourigan.

In this story, readers meet a young girl whose dad is the center of her world. He fills their home with cheerful songs and gives kisses that reach the stars. But soon, Dad is not bright yellow and full of life. He is "deep, dark blue.” His kisses do not reach very far, and their mornings are quiet. The little girl tries to cheer her daddy up with pictures and songs, but his face is a dark storm. He roars, “Leave me be!”

The little girl becomes angry and hurt and starts acting out by screaming, ripping, throwing, and kicking.

One day, the family decides to visit people who can help. These caring professionals know all the colors from yellow to blue. Soon their Blue lightens, and Yellow appears again.

Though the family still experiences shadowed days, the little girl is not afraid. She knows that Dad's kisses will reach the stars, and he knows that she will always be his ray of light.

If someone in your life feels troubled and burdened, stop by the Columbus Public Library and check out one of the many helpful titles that deal with anxiety and depression. These books will make good conversation starters that will encourage loved ones to open up about their feelings. If you have questions about the titles mentioned or would like other helpful recommendations, contact me at 402-562-4205.

And remember, you do not have to deal with sadness and depression alone. There are caring people around you that can help. You just have to take that first step and ask.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS…

• Jan. 26, StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• Feb. 2 & 16, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• Feb. 9 & 23, StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• Feb. 10, Tubular Tween Night (students in grade 4-6) at 6:30 p.m.

The Columbus Public Library’s Children’s Department offers an informative brochure highlighting the many activities that take place at the library. To have this informative item delivered to your email inbox, email me at bhruska@columbusne

Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.