A different kind of top-10 playlist

Like many of you, I grew up watching American Bandstand, listening to Casey’s Top 40, and following Billboard magazine’s “Hot 100.”
Collectively, they influenced many LP, 45, cassette, and 8-track purchases, which, in recent years, turned into MP3 playlists, stacks of CDs, and downloaded songs now stored on my phone.
Regardless the technology in which it is delivered, music helps me in celebration and strife, and I enjoy a diverse collection of genres and artists, from classical Jean-Yves Thibaudet to Billie Ellish to Mercy Me.
The other day, I came across a list of top 10 songs of all time, from 1958 (when Billboard first started measuring song popularity) through 2018. The titles were somewhat apropos to this year we have experienced together, so I thought I would share my interpretation.
Holding the number one slot was “The Twist,” by Chubby Checker. Just saying the name makes me want to swivel at the waist, yet it is applicable to how our lives have been twisted sideways since COVID-19 became a household name. The disease has turned our economy upside down and screwed up plans for graduations, weddings, and summer vacations – traditions ingrained in our way of life. Messages from the media sometimes swivel back and forth in conflict, but we have learned that staying put and protecting ourselves has helped us contain the illness.
“Smooth” by Santana follows in second place, an ironic contradiction to the number one song, because 2020 has been anything but smooth. Yet, what has gone well is the calm management of our leadership, from our governor to local community leaders. No death or case is warranted, yet we have, as a collective community, adopted the directed health measures and social norms recommended by the East-Central Health District and Columbus Community Hospital, without the angst or anxiety experienced in other locations. Thank you to you, our area residents and to our businesses for all you have done to help control the spread!
The situation has not been without loss, however. While categorized as essential, ag producers have lost millions in livestock, milk, and other products. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council expect farm income to decline nearly 23 percent because of the virus.
At least 1,000 people have lost their jobs and the Platte County’s unemployment rate jumped from around 3% to more than 8 in approximately two months’ time. Small storefronts, the self-employed, and the service industry have lost revenues they will never recover.
Our children have lost out on classroom experiences and special memories that accompany proms, dance recitals, award banquets, confirmations, state championships, and playtime time with friends. Both the third and fourth most popular songs of all time (at least according to one list) reflect the tenor of the situation.
“Mack the Knife” (3rd) is a song about Jack the Ripper, a serial killer who takes lives. “Uptown Funk” (4th) sounds like a depressed area of town, but it is actually about looking good and living an exciting social life. Both are ironic to what we have experienced. The United States was looking pretty good economically before the coronavirus, but the pandemic took that life away, and we want it back.
One of the most applicable song titles is fifth on the list: “How Do I Live,” by LeAnn Rimes.
Aren’t we all asking ourselves this question as we step into summer? What will our lives look like in the coming months? How will we live differently because of what we have gone through?
I often think about my mother, who would wash and re-use bread bags because she had grown up during the Great Depression. Living through that historic event affected how she spent money, conserved food, and viewed the behaviors and choices of her children, who could neither understand nor relate to the significant impact that experience had had on how she lived her life.
One simple and comparative example is the impact of social distancing on our children. Six feet was once a measurement in height or distance, but it has entirely new meaning to little ones who now view it as a social norm when interacting with others in public places. I saw a video clip of a toddler emotionally distraught that his older sister was not six feet away from him.
How else will this global and historic event affect the beliefs, lifestyles and finances of future generations? It has already changed the way we shop for groceries, interact with customers, and where we work. Are those who say, “Nothing will be the same again,” correct?
You may have your own interpretations for the remaining five songs in the top 10 list I found, but at the risk of sounding a little cheesy or Pollyanna, I will give you mine.
I pray our lives will return to some sense of normalcy by this time next year. I want to see us “shufflin” to songs like the “Party Rock Anthem” (6th), because “I Gotta Feeling” (7th) we humans won’t let the restrictions of a disease keep us from being a social society again. I mean, what wedding reception dance can take place without group dancing to the “Macarena” (8th)?
And while I can’t say I know the lyrics to the “Shape of You” (9th) by Ed Sheeran as well as I can sing along with Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” (10), both songs speak to the attraction we have to one another as human beings. That will never go away, because there no disease more potent or powerful than the human condition called love.
Jeanne Schieffer is the president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.