A different kind of top-10 playlist

“Mack the Knife” (3rd) is a song about Jack the Ripper, a serial killer who takes lives. “Uptown Funk” (4th) sounds like a depressed area of town, but it is actually about looking good and living an exciting social life. Both are ironic to what we have experienced. The United States was looking pretty good economically before the coronavirus, but the pandemic took that life away, and we want it back.

One of the most applicable song titles is fifth on the list: “How Do I Live,” by LeAnn Rimes.

Aren’t we all asking ourselves this question as we step into summer? What will our lives look like in the coming months? How will we live differently because of what we have gone through?

I often think about my mother, who would wash and re-use bread bags because she had grown up during the Great Depression. Living through that historic event affected how she spent money, conserved food, and viewed the behaviors and choices of her children, who could neither understand nor relate to the significant impact that experience had had on how she lived her life.