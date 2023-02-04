Some of my earliest memories include going with my mother to story time at the public library in our small factory town in West Virginia. I excitedly sat on the rug in my bell-bottom corduroys and absorbed the story. Our metal library cards, tucked safely in my mother’s purse, were pulled out each week so we could get a new selection of books.

I remember watching jealously as my older brother received a prize and had his picture taken for the local newspaper when he had the 100,000th book checked out at the library. When we moved to Norfolk, Nebraska in 1983, one of the first things we did was sign up for library cards. I would check out the book mentioned most recently on "Reading Rainbow." And I would log each one for the summer reading program. Choose-Your-Own-Adventure stories and children’s series filled my arms each week. My mother and I would check out jigsaw puzzles and craft books to help us get through the long, cold Nebraska winters.

In later years, middle school research projects, high school debate topics, and college papers brought me to my library. Long before the internet changed what it meant to search, the card catalog and green Periodical Guide to Literature sent me on a scavenger hunt for titles. I discovered inter-library loan in the seventh grade allowed me to complete my quest to read every book ever written by L.M. Montgomery (author of "Anne of Green Gables").

While my casual reading declined during my college years, my use of research collections exploded. For an entire semester I spent my evenings in the basement of a public library in Mesa, Arizona, reading every newspaper printed prior to 1900 in the Phoenix Valley. Scrolling through so many reels of microfilm built character, and probably nearsightedness, that’s for sure.

As an adult with my own child, I again found myself at story times and summer reading programs. I was checking out kids’ movies and bringing my child to read aloud to a therapy dog. As for me, I checked out books on CD to accompany me as I traveled. I found myself reading dozens of young adult novels from the teen section and bringing my Columbus Middle School students to the library for tours.

Now with an empty nest, I have begun reading for myself again, rediscovering an old love of poetry and a new love of true crime. Each Saturday I browse through the collection before using the self-checkout to take home cookbooks and novels. I downloaded the Libby app on my phone and started streaming audio books. My mother, who inspired my love of reading and libraries so many years ago, now struggles with her vision, so she listens to books with the Libby app, too. Each week I help her download new choices.

No matter the phase of my life, libraries have played an important role. The technology has changed, the services have changed, and somehow the public library has always had what I needed at that time. As we open our new Columbus Public Library, I cannot wait to see how my library continues to evolve alongside me.