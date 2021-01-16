Access to books ad magazines 24/7

Like a lot of people, I take some time at the beginning of each year to reflect and plan for the months ahead of me. Every year, without fail, one of my goals is to read more. It might be surprising to some to hear that a librarian needs to read more, but I do a lot more reading about books than actually reading books.
Using Columbus Public Library’s Digital Library resources, I can browse, download, and meet my reading goal without having to leave home. Even better, ebooks and e-audiobooks return themselves and save my coworkers a lot of time and trouble since I never return library books on time. I tend to read books on my iPad and I am off to a good start having completed the first book for 2021: Testaments by Margaret Atwood.
Books are not the only way to read more. For our readers who enjoy magazines, Columbus Public Library is pleased to announce that over 3,000 popular magazines will soon be available to download and read on any device 24/7 on one of our most popular digital services. Users with a library card will be able to read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks on Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app from OverDrive, or by visiting https://nebraska.overdrive.com/nebraska-columbus/content. Top titles include Taste of Home, Architectural Digest, US Weekly, and many other popular publications supplied by ZINIO (previously available through the RBdigital app).
Digital magazines have no wait lists or holds, do not count towards checkout limits, and provide readers the option to renew their selections. CPL patrons can also download magazines to Libby for offline use. Readers can browse lists of magazines within the app and search by format to find available titles.
Named one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 and one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the popular digital collections of libraries. These tailored collections offer ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines including bestsellers and new releases in a variety of topics. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Readers may browse CPL’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles, and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” [US only]. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
Is one of your goals for 2021 to read more? Join me! To get started enjoying magazines, ebooks, and audiobooks, download Libby or visit https://columbusne.us/digitallibrary.
We are getting ready to move to our temporary location and encourage you to visit the Friends of the Library’s continuous book sale from now until moving day. For more details and to stay informed about what is happening at the library, follow us on Facebook at https:facebook.com/columbuspubliclibrary.
Rachelle McPhillips is a reference librarian at the Columbus Public Library.