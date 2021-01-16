Access to books ad magazines 24/7

Like a lot of people, I take some time at the beginning of each year to reflect and plan for the months ahead of me. Every year, without fail, one of my goals is to read more. It might be surprising to some to hear that a librarian needs to read more, but I do a lot more reading about books than actually reading books.

Using Columbus Public Library’s Digital Library resources, I can browse, download, and meet my reading goal without having to leave home. Even better, ebooks and e-audiobooks return themselves and save my coworkers a lot of time and trouble since I never return library books on time. I tend to read books on my iPad and I am off to a good start having completed the first book for 2021: Testaments by Margaret Atwood.