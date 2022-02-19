'Age of the Dinosaurs!'

Dinosaurs have captivated the imaginations of children for generations. It does not matter who you are or where you are from, at one time, you liked dinosaurs! Many of us were captivated by the sheer magnitude and majesty of these creatures from the past. It is interesting to point out that many young children can identify and pronounce dinosaur names long before they are able to read them. Enthralling too, is that most adults can remember their very first dinosaur book experience.

I was about seven years old. My grandparents had just returned from a vacation in Arizona. They brought each of us grandkids a book. Mine was about dinosaurs! I can recall the book being heavy, oversized, and having an enormous Tyrannosaurus on its cover.

I remember opening the text and being transported visually to the Cretaceous Period. I was surrounded by an Iguanodon, a Velociraptor, a Parasaurolophus, and a Triceratops (just a side note that, though these magnificent beasts appeared in the Jurassic Park movies, they did not actually exist during the Jurassic Period). The book was brimming with enlightening facts like Velociraptors were the size of turkeys and roamed the earth 85.8 million years ago, and that Triceratops was 30 feet in length and weighed a whopping 5 tons. Towards the end of the text, I discovered fossil information and how one can still learn about dinosaurs through their fossilized remains. This new knowledge prompted my family to take a trip to the Ashfall Fossil Beds in northwestern Nebraska, a definite family must-see destination.

The Columbus Public Library is also a quality resource for acquiring knowledge about dinosaurs with compilations like “The Kingfisher Dinosaur Encyclopedia” by M. J. Benton, “Dinosaur Ultimate Handbook” by Andrea Miles, “D is for Dinosaur” by Todd Chapman, and volumes about specific dinosaurs like “Velociraptor and other Raptors” by Rebecca Rissman, “Allosaurus and Its Relatives” by Megan Peterson, and “Brachiosaurus: A 4-D Book” by Tammy Gagne. Young paleontologists are guaranteed to find engaging books about nostalgic creatures of the past.

So if your family is on an expedition for great dinosaur books, look no further than the Columbus Public Library. Our vast collection of prehistoric beasts will intrigue readers of all ages. If you would like more information about the titles mentioned in this article, or are interested in recommendations about topics that interest you, contact me at (402) 562-4205 or email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR…

• February 24, StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• March 3, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• March 11, Tubular Tween Night from 6:30-9:00 p.m. This program is free to students in grades 4-6. Registration is required by Wednesday, March 9. Contact the library for more details.

• March 12, CPL will be at this year’s “Columbus Area Youth Activities Spring/Summer Signup and Info Day.” Stop by and see what fun events the library has taking place!

• March 17, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• March 24, StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• March 31, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.