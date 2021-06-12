Aging well: Simple ways to stay fit

Once exercise becomes a habit, your energy and stamina will increase as you maintain regular physical activity. Be sure to talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise program. He or she can also help you modify exercises and design an exercise program that addresses your health conditions and concerns.

Here are a few easy exercises to start:

Strength-focused exercises

Wall push-up. This is a standing push-up in which you use the wall instead of the floor. With feet and hands shoulder-width apart, stand a little more than arm's length away from the wall and put your palms on the wall at shoulder height. Then, do a set of 10-15 push-ups, rest and repeat.

Overhead arm raise. Standing or sitting, lift two weights from shoulder height to above your head. Palms should face forward and elbows should stay slightly bent when the weights are overhead. Lower weights and repeat 10-15 times, then rest and repeat.

Balance-focused exercises

One-foot stand. Using a sturdy object such as a chair for balance, stand on one foot. Hold for 10 seconds. Repeat 10-15 times with each leg, twice.