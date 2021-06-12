Aging well: Simple ways to stay fit

Staying physically active doesn't mean becoming a superstar athlete. Rather, you can just start moving around a little more throughout the week. Staying fit becomes especially important as you grow older, because it can help you stay healthy and independent.
Benefits of exercise
Health experts point to various long-term benefits of exercise, including:
- Enhanced focus and memory.
- Improved conditions in those with diseases and disabilities such as arthritis and diabetes.
- Prevention or delay of many diseases and disabilities.
- Reduced stress and improved mood.
Tips for staying active
You might understand why it's important to exercise, but feel like you're physically unable or don't have the time. But there are ways you can fit activity into your day.
- Start slow and easy. You can always work your way up to more challenging activities.
- Exercise when you wake up. This creates a habit and prevents other distractions from getting in the way.
- Break it into chunks. If you can't dedicate much time at once, get 10 minutes of exercise several times throughout the day.
- Find something you enjoy. It's easier to make exercise a habit if you enjoy it.
Once exercise becomes a habit, your energy and stamina will increase as you maintain regular physical activity. Be sure to talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise program. He or she can also help you modify exercises and design an exercise program that addresses your health conditions and concerns.
Here are a few easy exercises to start:
Strength-focused exercises
Wall push-up. This is a standing push-up in which you use the wall instead of the floor. With feet and hands shoulder-width apart, stand a little more than arm's length away from the wall and put your palms on the wall at shoulder height. Then, do a set of 10-15 push-ups, rest and repeat.
Overhead arm raise. Standing or sitting, lift two weights from shoulder height to above your head. Palms should face forward and elbows should stay slightly bent when the weights are overhead. Lower weights and repeat 10-15 times, then rest and repeat.
Balance-focused exercises
One-foot stand. Using a sturdy object such as a chair for balance, stand on one foot. Hold for 10 seconds. Repeat 10-15 times with each leg, twice.
Balance walk. Walk in a straight line, one foot in front of the other, shoulder-width apart. Arms should be raised to your sides, shoulder height. Focus on a spot ahead of you to keep steady. As you move forward, lift your knee high for one second before stepping again. Repeat for 20 steps, switching legs.
Flexibility-focused exercises
Backstretch. On a sturdy chair, sit with feet flat and shoulder-width apart. Bend slowly forward, keeping your back and neck straight. Relax your neck and lower your chin. Slide your hands down toward your shins until you feel a stretch, and hold for 10-30 seconds. Straighten back up. Repeat three to five times.
Dr. Dale Zaruba is a family medicine physician with Columbus Family Practice and the medical director of Columbus Community Hospital’s hospice services.