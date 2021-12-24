Amazing programs offered at CPL in 2022

Columbus Public Library has some wonderful programming for you in 2022. Here is a sneak peek at what is coming so you can make plans to attend. All these programs are on a Saturday at 2 p.m. except for the July 25 Joey Leone program. The date and time are noted in the listing below.

Jan. 15: Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the NE Scrap Metal Drive of WWII by author James Kimble

Feb. 19: Folk Guitar: Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black

March 19: WWII: How it Affected Women’s Lives by author Sherry Schmeckpeper

April 2: Beatles Impact on 1960s Culture by Chuck Godwin

April 23: Aprons, Skirts, Hats & Flirts by the guitar ladies Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr

April 30: Up the NE Cattle Trail & Songs of the West by Joan Wells

May 7: Lewis & Clark living history presentation by Bill Hayes

June 4: Author Fair featuring Nebraska author Tasha Hackett @ the new Fire Station Building

July 9: Overland Trails: Children on the Trail by Renae Hunt

July 25: Joey Leone: Monday @ 7 pm. Guitar Band at the Friedhoff Building

Aug. 13: Calico Quilt Show: different ladies of the club present their beautiful quilts

Sept. 24: Cookie Decorating w/Buttercream Icing with Sue Wozny. Sign-up required.

Oct. 8: Abraham Lincoln, America’s Greatest Political Orator presented by Fred Nielsen

Added to those incredible programs are our monthly programs. Our Coloring Club takes place every first Wednesday of the month at 6 pm. Coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, markers, and treats are provided by the library for a relaxing evening of creativity. Every second Friday of the month at 2 p.m. we have a Movie Matinee. Just call the library at 402-564-7116 to find out what movie is playing or check on the website calendar at cplconnect.us. We have a book club that meets 11 times a year, usually the last Thursday of every month except November and December. For a list of the current reading material for the club, visit the library website or call us. New to the library for 2022 are our monthly Yoga classes taught by Aude Boucly. They will occur on the third Saturday of every month, beginning on May 21 and run from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Space is limited so sign up is required in order to attend each month’s class.

After reading through all the exciting programs, are you as excited as I am for next year? The amazing thing about all these events is that they are free and you are not required to have a library card to attend! I hope that even the students and younger folk take advantage of the opportunity to attend some of these great programs. Who knows? Maybe you will get a great idea for a paper you have to write or maybe your teacher will give you points for attending! I love learning and hearing from people in my own home state that have experienced or been touched by history. They truly make it come alive and make history so interesting. See you soon!

Kelli Keyes is the customer service manager of Columbus Public Library.

