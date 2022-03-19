April is full of fun library programs

April is a busy month for programs at the Columbus Public Library.

We have a special music program of classical Easter music. Teresa Carr and her talented students will play their string instruments for us on the evening of Tuesday, April 5 from 7-8 p.m. Her String Orchestra will include the viola, the violin, the cello, and the piano.

The orchestra director, Teresa Carr, is originally from California. As a teen, she studied violin with Mrs. Jenny Rudin, a protégé of Yehudi Menuhin. She played in several orchestras in the San Francisco Bay area including the Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra. Teresa earned degrees in Church Music and Violin Performance.

At Nazareth College, she studied with Piotr Janowski. Teresa then moved to the Seacoast of New Hampshire and was privileged to study violin with Sophie Vilker, a frequent guest soloist with the Boston Symphony, and Clayton Hoener, principal 2nd violinist with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra. She played with several orchestras in New England starting with the New Hampshire Symphony. For ten years she was on the string faculty of the Longy School of Music in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was the founding Concert Mistress of the Seacoast Community Chamber Orchestra (now known as the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra). Teresa has appeared on stage at Symphony Hall in Boston and Carnegie Hall in New York City. Come and hear the wonderful sounds of this String Orchestra!

On Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. the friendly and clever sisters, Marci Broyhill and Terri Kay Orr give a tongue-in-cheek presentation called Apron, Skirts, Hats, & Flirts sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. They acknowledge the range of historical and cultural roles women shouldered while bearing and caring for children during the Western Movement. Teri and Marci blend music, narrative verse, and props to entertain and educate their audience regarding these diligent, brave, often obscure women. They will tell us about the women who saved their families from financial ruin, the barmaid who became a respected member of her community, and how women generated self-respect, education, and culture in the west. You won’t want to miss the guitar music and history from these beautiful ladies.

On Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. the rodeo-roping cowgirls, Joan Wells and Kris Simon present the living history program Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. They discuss how in 1867 with the surplus cattle in Texas, cattle drives brought hundreds of thousands of cattle to Nebraska. Herds were gathered near San Antonio, Texas, and driven up the Western Trail to Ogallala, Nebraska. During these four-month-long drives, cowboys would pass the time singing about life on the trail. Their music also served to calm the cattle at night. Joan and Kris tell about the cattle drives and the origin of western music while singing the songs of the early-day cowboys. Bring your whole herd to hear the yarns these cowgirls have rustled up!

Added to these exciting programs, the library hosts monthly programs. In April the Coloring Club is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. where everything is provided for you to have a relaxing time coloring, conversing, and enjoying candy! Our monthly Movie Matinee will be Friday, April 8 at 2 p.m. Call the library at 402-564-7116 or check the event calendar on cplconnect.us to see what movie will be shown.

Once a month, on a Thursday at 6:30 p.m. the library’s Book Club enthusiastically discusses the book selected to read that month. We will be chatting about the book Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly on April 28. Extra copies are available for check out at the library, but you do not have to read the book to join the discussion. Maybe you heard about the book and you want to know what your local compatriots thought about it and if they would recommend it. Anyone and everyone are welcome to attend any of these delightful programs. I hope to see you then!

Kelli Keyes is the customer service manager of Columbus Public Library.

