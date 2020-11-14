Are you due for a prescription checkup?

Getting older often means taking multiple prescription medications. In fact, most people over age 45 take an average of four prescription medications each day, according to the AARP. If you or a loved one take many prescription drugs, it's important to be aware of what you are taking, how frequently you are taking them and how each medication could interact with your other medications. Reviewing your prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs and supplements on a regular basis with your doctor or pharmacist can help keep you from experiencing complications.

Danger of Drug Interaction

Certain drugs can be given in combination, such as some used to treat high blood pressure. But people taking multiple medications should be aware of the risks of interaction. Drugs may interact with other drugs, dietary supplements or certain foods or beverages. This interaction can reduce a medication's effectiveness, increase the severity or likelihood of side effects or even result in other harmful effects. For example, taking blood thinners with aspirin or taking grapefruit juice with some blood pressure medications may lead to negative effects. The more medications you take, the greater the risk for interaction problems.

The Age Factor