Are you the next library board member?

With the construction of the Columbus Community Building and all the improvements that it will bring to library services, it is an exciting time to serve on the Columbus Public Library Board of Trustees. There are currently two vacancies on the library board, so now is the time for residents of Columbus to get involved!

Library board members are a vital link between a public library and its community. They are volunteers who serve their community as library advocates and leaders in developing responsible and creative library service to all members of the public.

As a governing board, the Columbus Public Library Board of Trustees carries responsibility for the library. Not only do they support the library and its mission, working through the Library Director, the board establishes policies and oversees library services. Alongside library personnel, the board explores ways to improve the library's services, engaging in ongoing strategic planning for the future of the library.

Library Board members are also tasked with advocating for the library, which ranges from simply promoting the library and its programs in the community, to supporting state and national library efforts. In order to aid in the active promotion of the library in the community, board members stay informed about the services offered by the library through regular reports from the Library Director and other personnel, as appropriate.

What does it take to be a library board member?

A library’s board should reflect the community it serves, so there are no requirements beyond City of Columbus residency. Regardless of age, education, experience, etc., an individual qualified to be a board member is one who has an interest in the library and the community. They must have the ability to work with people and communicate effectively to provide the best possible library service for the community.

Board members should be committed to attend and be prepared for monthly board meetings, serve as an officer or on a committee as needed, and lend their expertise and leadership to the board for the good of the library. Throughout the year, board members dedicate 2-4 hours per month to their duties, including participation in library related workshops and training.

Above all, a library board member must support basic library tenets such as intellectual freedom, Library Bill of Rights, confidentiality of patron records, and the public's right to information.

If you are interested in serving on the Library Board, please complete the application form on the Library Board page of our website (http://www.columbusne.us/134/Library-Board) and return the completed application to me (Director of the Columbus Public Library) at 2419 14th St., Columbus, NE 68601 or via email at karen.connell@columbusne.us.

Karen Connell is the Columbus Public Library director.