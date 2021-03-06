Area auction businesses evolving with times

The company wasn’t scrambling for software when COVID hit, or anything like that, he noted.

“We had our own. We have our own platforms,” he said.

The biggest change has been staff working from home, Stock added. The company changed how it did business in some ways, for example, when salespeople had to schedule and distance when taking photos of equipment to sell.

“A lot of times we would move all the machinery ourselves, or one or two of our people that worked together all the time would stage the equipment so the reps could come in there and take pictures,” Stock said. “Then we’d have the online auctions.”

His brother, Ron, had previously told the Telegram in 2017 that they realized early on the internet was the future.

As part of the digital world, Stock said the company has “a pretty solid following,” with more than a million monitoring the website every month and almost two million in the winter months.