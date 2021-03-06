Area auction businesses evolving with times

Buss Realty & Auction was born from one man’s determination during the Great Depression. Eighty-five years later, the granddaughter of the man who started it, her husband and a family friend are trying to steer it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Luchsinger and her husband, Brad Luchsinger, said they hope residents return to auctions but this spring will provide more information. Buss has maintained its live auctions, but the year brought new online ones.
“(We’ve) had large groups show up at the auction and bid live and every bidder that bought every piece of ground was at the live auction,” Brad said. “We did have bids on the internet, but they didn’t end up getting it.”
Land auctions have not seen an impact, but it’s been another story for personal property auctions, he said.
“Personal property auctions, it’s slowed them down a little bit,” Brad said. “The reason for that is people are still a little leery of congregating in large groups and people are not as willing to spend, advertising has gotten so expensive when you have a personal property sale.”
Buss Realty & Auction is based in Columbus and offers real estate services, farm auctions, land appraisals and specialty auctions, among others.
Now, as Columbus begins its march through 2021, the large groups are starting to come back, he said.
The company has personal property sales coming up in the next month or two. But when it comes to land sales, there hasn’t really been an effect, Brad noted.
“We’ve stayed live,” he said. “People actually show up in the building and sit on the land. …This last year, (we) purchased a new web page with online bidding from a company."
Auctions are offered online and live at the same time, he noted.
That way, if someone feels uncomfortable about coming to large groups, they can just stay at home and bid on their phone or computer.
Buss still believes in live auctions for real estate, he said.
For Chris, she still remembers last year when the company was planning for a big consignment sale. In 2019, their auctions were canceled due to extreme floods.
“A year ago, in March, the week of our consignment sale, we opened up the (Omaha) World-Herald and Omaha was going to shut down because of the pandemic,” Chris said. “We were still going to have it that next weekend and auctions had been going on … and then everything just shut down. And so there went business for us.”
With the unknown and no business, minus online real-estate and in-person auctions, the company went for a website with online bidding.
It was launched in July. Chris described it as exciting and a learning curve for everybody.
“That definitely has increased business through the pandemic,” she said.
Coming up, there will be somewhat of a return to normal.
“We have our first personal property auction in April," she said. “It’s been a year since we had a personal property auction.”
Rick Grubaugh said he had been meeting and holding auctions since summer 2020. His company, Grubaugh Auction Service, conducts estate, farm equipment, coins, guns and other types of auctions. The company serves Eastern Nebraska.
He also noted they have been doing a lot of proxy bid auctions anyway, as well as a lot of coin sales.
“The coin auctions I did online only,” Grubaugh said. “We are going to start doing our coin auctions again live and online."
For him, the first auction after COVID hit was probably in late June or July, held in the RE/MAX parking lot.
“We didn’t want to go inside,” he said.
Overall, Grubaugh noted there hasn’t been a depression in their market.
“People are buying things,” he said.
BigIron Realty Co-Founder Mark Stock said his experience has been different in some ways. BigIron is based in Columbus and serves several states in the Midwest. The company conducts real estate auctions, private treaty sales as well as appraisals and farm management, according to its website.
The company, which he runs with his brother, leaped into the digital world early on.
“We didn’t really change our model,” Stock said. “We converted to an online platform in ‘09 and then we’ve only been doing online auctions since 2016.”
The company sells land by online auction or private treaty. There are no onsite auctions.
The company wasn’t scrambling for software when COVID hit, or anything like that, he noted.
“We had our own. We have our own platforms,” he said.
The biggest change has been staff working from home, Stock added. The company changed how it did business in some ways, for example, when salespeople had to schedule and distance when taking photos of equipment to sell.
“A lot of times we would move all the machinery ourselves, or one or two of our people that worked together all the time would stage the equipment so the reps could come in there and take pictures,” Stock said. “Then we’d have the online auctions.”
His brother, Ron, had previously told the Telegram in 2017 that they realized early on the internet was the future.
As part of the digital world, Stock said the company has “a pretty solid following,” with more than a million monitoring the website every month and almost two million in the winter months.
“So you know, we've got our own marketing department, we've got our own lean and release department, we (have) our own customer service department, we've got our own software development department,” he said. “You know, so everything we do is all in-house. So we wanted to make sure that we were controlling our own destiny.”
From a practical standpoint, online auctions give customers access, he added. Bidders don’t have to stop what they’re doing, drive to an auction and wait for the item(s) they’re interested in just to potentially lose out on the item and drive back home.
Additionally, BigIron Realty is involved in farm sales. Despite the pandemic, agriculture didn’t stop. Farmers still need to plant crops, maintain machinery and feed the livestock. Machinery still wears out and breaks.
“We had over 150 retirement sales last year, online,” he said. “They couldn’t buy equipment on an open outcry sale because COVID-19 restrictions shut down the open outcry sale due to crowd sizes. So people started registering in masses on our website.”
From March 1 to the end of the summer, the company was on a “skyrocketing level,” Stock added.
“Actually, that hasn’t really slowed down much,” he said. “The registrations on our website are still going up dramatically week after week.”
Now, as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, the company is looking forward to a return to normalcy.
Buss has events coming up as well.
“We feel we’re ready,” Chris said.
This past year has been a lot of unknowns.
“That’s the scary part. We were treading on water,” she said. “That we were so solid with before and now we’re not.”
But now there are vaccines. Chris said she’s optimistic.
“I can really see people out and about more, events are starting to happen,” she said. “We just have to be cautious.”
Maybe this March, Buss won’t have to cancel its auctions.
