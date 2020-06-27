Associated Staffing celebrates 25 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1995, Brian McMahon decided he wanted to leave his corporate position in Omaha, Nebraska, to be able to help people. He moved to Grand Island, Nebraska, and opened his first location on College Street & Broadwell Avenue and Associated Staffing Inc. was born!

In 1998, Grand Island expanded locations and the company opened its Hastings location. In 1999, it opened its Kearney location and the Professional Division. In 2003, it acquired Best Temps in Omaha and started our Omaha branch, and then in 2007, finished with its Columbus location.

Associated Staffing is an Employment agency that specializes in clerical, production, light industrial and professional services. We provide training, skill assessment, drug testing, background checks and much more. Through its unique recruiting and screening processes, it customizes its services to fit any company of any size and any position. Giving back to the communities where it does business is important to the company and gives its team the opportunity to give back through time and utilizing their talents. Associated Staffing has been blessed to receive a variety of awards throughout our existence:

• 2006-Honorable Mention in Staffing Industry Review Magazine for Customer Service