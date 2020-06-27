Associated Staffing celebrates 25 years

In 1995, Brian McMahon decided he wanted to leave his corporate position in Omaha, Nebraska, to be able to help people. He moved to Grand Island, Nebraska, and opened his first location on College Street & Broadwell Avenue and Associated Staffing Inc. was born!
In 1998, Grand Island expanded locations and the company opened its Hastings location. In 1999, it opened its Kearney location and the Professional Division. In 2003, it acquired Best Temps in Omaha and started our Omaha branch, and then in 2007, finished with its Columbus location.
Associated Staffing is an Employment agency that specializes in clerical, production, light industrial and professional services. We provide training, skill assessment, drug testing, background checks and much more. Through its unique recruiting and screening processes, it customizes its services to fit any company of any size and any position. Giving back to the communities where it does business is important to the company and gives its team the opportunity to give back through time and utilizing their talents. Associated Staffing has been blessed to receive a variety of awards throughout our existence:
• 2006-Honorable Mention in Staffing Industry Review Magazine for Customer Service
• 2008-Honored with Governor Heineman’s Workplace Wellness Award, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award, & 3rd place in the Staffing Industry Review Magazine for Customer Service
• 2011 & 2014-Grower Award for Workplace Wellness
• 2016-Awarded with the American Staffing Association CARE award, this recognizes corporate social responsibilities initiatives
• 2018-Best of Grand Island
• 2020-Best of Kearney
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.