Author Fair at United Methodist Church

All are welcome on June 4 at 2 p.m. to Columbus Public Library’s 9th annual Author Fair! I’m so happy to be able to tell you that this year will be our biggest event yet, with 19 authors coming. Each will have a booth where they will have their books displayed. It is so interesting to hear the stories of these wonderful people, to hear how they got started, how their ideas came to them, and how they actually became published. If you have ever been interested in writing, this is a great place to learn and get ideas. Each author has books that you can purchase, which are great gift ideas for that book lover in your life. One of our authors will be giving her books away! She is a children’s author and her book is about Mount Rushmore. What a gift she is giving us! The really neat thing about all these authors is that they cover a whole gamut of genres and topics. We will have fiction and nonfiction children’s books, thriller, mystery, romance, historical, Christian, self-help, study guides, fiction, and nonfiction adult books. I think that covers most everything!

Besides hearing our keynote speaker at 2 p.m., we will have a separate area for the authors to do readings of their books. This will help you know what their book is about and if you want to purchase it. Another highlight of the Author Fair will be the delicious treats offered by Samantha Kooyman, owner of Feed Your Sweet Tooth. You would normally see this friendly gal at the farmer’s market. Her treats are legendary at our library, the stuff of dreams!

All this will take place on the lower level of the United Methodist Church by Frankfort Square. They have a nice parking lot to the west of the church and the doors facing that parking lot are the entrance to the facility. As you enter, directly to the left is an elevator if you need assistance downstairs. Otherwise, just follow the hall to the large staircase and head down.

Our keynote speaker is the busy, energetic mom, wife, and author, Tasha Hackett. Her newest book is number one in the series Hearts of the Midwest and it's titled "Bluebird on the Prairie." It is a witty, compelling, and inspirational romance about all the good things like home, family, and love. It’s also about hard things like death and grief. The heroine is the strong, enduring, wistful, angry, afraid, isolated, and determined Eloise Davidson. She is playing at the creek with her toddler nephew and suddenly a strange man falls down the bank head first. What happened to the man? Was he being hunted? Was he running? Did someone throw his injured body over the bank? Did his horse buck him? What does Eloise do about it? I will just have to buy the book and find out!

After her half-hour talk, everyone is invited to mingle or go listen to the other authors do five-minute readings of their books. This is the list of the rest of the authors that will be at the Author Fair: Stephen Koenig, Mary Ella Throener, Tammy Marshall, Jacqueline Winters, Sharee Stover, Dawn Ford, Kolleen Meyer Krikac, Devan Martin, Rosemarie Ross, Margie Lukas, Mark Miller, Bonnie Lacy, Miranda Iwan, Dominique Brandt, Dan Jilg, Glenda Clare, Mary Wilkes Hull, and Lee Warren.

The Author Fair is our kick-off event to start our Summer Reading programming, which lasts through June and July. For the adults, all you need to do is register online on Beanstack or at the library on paper slips. Those registration slips are entered into a gift basket drawing for two lucky winners. At the library, you will receive an envelope packet with prizes and reading logs to help you get started. Every two books that you read and record can be turned in for an immediate prize. If you are logging your reading on Beanstack, every two books you read earn you a prize, and then you will be called at the end of the month to retrieve your prizes. All of these reading logs – online and on paper – are entered into the drawing for an android tablet! So the more you read, the more chances you get at that grand prize.

We also have our Summer Reading Short Story Contest for those budding authors! The challenge this year is the story must include the colors red and white. All entries need to be approximately 1-10 pages double spaced. Please email entries to kkeyes@columbusne.us or bring them to the library by July 8. There are first, second, and third-place prizes of Columbus Bucks that will be awarded. Come bring your families and you can all be a part of Summer Reading fun at the library!

Kelli Keyes is the customer service manager of Columbus Public Library.

