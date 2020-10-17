Avoid planting ornamental pear trees

Characteristics that can make it undesirable in landscapes include weak branch attachments, foliar rust disease, and not the best smelling flowers.

Because of the trees compact form, it tends to have co-dominant branches which create weak spots or attachments. Co-dominant branches can lead to branch failure even in mild storms.

Ornamental pear is highly susceptible to the disease cedar-hawthorn rust. This was one of my most common calls this summer. I did not seen many ornamental pears that were not affected by it.

The disease causes numerous reddish orange spots to form on leaves. While this disease rarely kills a tree, it can be unsightly and lead to early leaf drop.

Olson also mentions that the white flowers that look so nice in the spring are pollinated by flies, and so they tend to have an aroma that one would think attracts flies.

So what is the ounce of prevention we need to practice to avoid having to apply a pound of cure? Olson says for starters, we need to stop planting ornamental pear in home and business landscapes, parks, schools and along streets.

And if you have a property where ornamental pear starts to grow wild, it would be wise to remove these volunteer trees before they get out of control.