Awards given to lawyers at Lamson Dugan & Murray, LLC
Awards given to lawyers at Lamson Dugan & Murray, LLC

Chesire, Daniel

The Nebraska Defense Counsel Association recently presented three awards to outstanding lawyers in Nebraska. Two of the three awards went to practicing attorneys at the law firm of Lamson Dugan & Murray, LLC.

The Association awarded Daniel Chesire the Master’s Emeritus award for the body of his defense work for clients over the course of his four-decade long career. His daughter, who is also a lawyer, Kelly Chesire, presented the award. Dan has a long history of successfully representing defense clients in state and federal court in Omaha and outstate Nebraska.

The Association also presented its Defense Counsel of the Year Award to Lamson Dugan & Murray lawyer Mark Novotny. Mark has tried 76 lawsuits in his long career and won 68 of them. This record of defense verdicts is remarkable. Mark primarily defends medical malpractice cases, but also represents other corporations as well in both state and federal court.

Novotny, Mark
