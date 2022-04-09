'Best Season of All!'

People who know me will attest to the fact that out of the four seasons, spring is by far my favorite time of year. Winter-ites can have their short days, cold temperatures, and snow. Fall-ites can engage in their tailgate parties, pumpkin patches, and colorful leaves. Summer-ites can indulge in the hot temperatures, sunburns, and lazy rivers. While Spring-ites, like myself, find joy in rain showers, new life, greening landscapes, and gardening!

Springtime is also the time of year when families that have been stuck indoors due to winter’s frigid grip begin to venture outside in search of fun and adventure in backyards, parks, and play areas.

To help families discover the possibilities of what can be experienced in the great outdoors, the Columbus Public Library has several wonderful books like “Backyard Adventure” by Amanda Thomsen, “The Unplugged Family Activity Book” by Rachel J. Wolf, and “Eco-Friendly Crafting with Kids” by Kate Lilley. “Outdoor Science Lab for Kids: 52 Family-Friendly Experiments for the Yard, Garden, Playground, and Park” by Liz Lee Heinecke and “The Everything STEM Handbook” by Rihab Sawah are also great books families can use to discover new opportunities that await them when venturing outside.

Sure to excite the youngest members of the family, Columbus Public Library also has an amazing assortment of spring themed picture books such as "Our Walk in the Woods" by Charity Nebbe, "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Frog" by Lucille Colandro, "Hooray for Spring!" by Loise Alexander, “When Spring Comes” by Kevin Henkes, and “Splish-Splash Spring!” by Lisa Alexander.

So if you are just as excited about spring as I am and are looking for fun activities to do while out of the house, take a stroll to the Columbus Public Library, glimpse our new building currently under construction, and check out the wonderful collection of adventurous activity materials we have to offer. These quality items are full of engaging activities everyone in your home will enjoy. If you would like more information about the titles mentioned in this article or are interested in recommendations about topics that captivate you, please call 402-564-7116 option 4 or email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.

Don’t forget to add these upcoming programs for children and tweens to your calendars!

• April 14, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• April 21, StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• April 28, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• May 5, StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• May 6, Tubular Tween Night from 7-9 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Registration required by Wednesday, May 4 to attend this free program for students in grades 4-6. Contact the library for more details.

• May 12, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• May 31, Registration begins for all ages to join our annual Summer Reading Program. Details coming soon….follow us on Facebook, visit our website, or read The Columbus Telegram for more information.

Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.