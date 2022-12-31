Book club announces reading list

As 2023 approaches, Columbus Public Library is looking ahead, planning programs for all ages. Our long-standing book discussion group leads the way with a suggested reading list for the community for the first half of the year.

The CPL Book Discussion Group meets eleven times each year at the library, usually on the last Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. This group is free, relaxed, and fun.

Our first selection for the year is “The Push” by Ashley Audrain. NoveList says this is a heart-wrenching, suspenseful, and compelling story of a woman with a painful past realizing that “something is very wrong with her daughter, a fear that is complicated by her husband’s dismissive views and the birth of a healthy son.”

A starred review from Library Journal says: “This is not your typical tale of motherhood, and the superlative writing results in a gripping, unforgettable story.” This novel is available as an eBook or audiobook on Libby and additional print copies will be available at the library. Reserve your copy today and mark your calendar for Thursday, January 26 at 6:30p.m.

Readers who enjoy historical fiction with a strong sense of place will want to join us on February 23 to discuss, “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles. In this character-driven novel, a “chance encounter with a handsome banker in a jazz bar on New Year’s Eve 1938 catapults Wall Street secretary Katey Kontent into the upper echelons of New York society, where she befriends a shy multi-millionaire, an Upper East Side ne’er-do-well, and a single-minded widow.” NoveList suggests this as a read-alike for “Atonement” by Ian McEwan and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”.

Join us on March 30 to talk about the 2023 One Book One Nebraska selection, “The Mystery of Hunting’s End” by Mignon G. Eberhart. This is a 1930s chiller, inspired and set in the Sand Hills of Nebraska, where this Nebraska author lived as a newlywed.

A press release about One Book One Nebraska summarizes the story: “Smack in the middle of the rolling desolation is Hunting’s End, a weekend lodge owned by the rich Kingery family. To that place socialite Matil Kingery invites a strange collection of guests — the same people who were at the lodge when her father died of “heart failure” exactly five years ago. She intends to find out which one of them murdered him.”

On April 27 we will discuss the New York Times best seller, “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle. We will wrap up the first half of the year with “The Life She Was Given” by Ellen Marie Wiseman on May 25, and “A Life in Light” by Mary Pipher on June 29.

Book club titles are made available each month at the front desk. E-book and audiobook versions are often available on Libby or hooplaDigital. A complete reading list can be found at the library or online at http://columbusne.us/DocumentCenter/View/5298/Book-Club-Reading-List-for-Website-Jan-Jun2023-. If you have questions about the book club, please call Kelli De Roos at 402-562-4214 or email kelli.deroos@columbusne.us.

For more read-alike information, book reviews, and more reading suggestions, use your library card to access NoveList in our Digital Library at www.cplconnect.us.

Rachelle McPhillips is an adult services librarian at the Columbus Public Library.