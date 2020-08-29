Brewer sisters develop passion for desserts at a young age

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brittany and Maddy Brewer developed their love for baking and decorating cakes at an early age. That passion has now sprung into a successful business the sisters own -- Beautifully Baked Bakery.

It's an entirely-online baking business out of Columbus, where customers order online and the Brewers bake the orders fresh.

Lead baker and co-decorator Brittany started baking with their mother, Cheryl.

"It always started out with Mom in the kitchen," she said. "She can take six different things out of the fridge, and you would be like, 'Ew,' and she would just make something amazing out of it.

"I kind of just picked up on a lot of her techniques in that, and, luckily, we have a very supportive family to be able to have a great (constructive) critic."

Lead decorator Maddy said she's always had a creative side. She credits much of this to her father, John.

"I've always been artistic," she said. "I think that comes from my dad, who has always been artistic. I've always been on the creative side. I've always had a knack for trying to make something so blah just beautiful and trying to bring people's images they have in their head to life."