Briggs reflects on COVID situation

March 15, 2020 is a date that is hard to put out of my memory. That when the YMCA Board of Directors and I made the difficult decision to temporarily close the YMCA due to the coronavirus. Businesses, churches, schools and organizations all around us were faced with making the same agonizing decision. Over the next two and a half months, the full time staff and cleaned, painted, thought, processed, read and listened to way too many reports about what we should do next.

Many loyal YMCA members stuck with us and understood our plight, the plight that many individuals, families, businesses and organizations were also undergoing. We did everything we could to prepare for when we would be able to open the doors to our members again and allow them to improve their spirit, mind and body within a safe, controlled environment.

As of today we have been open four months post-COVID. We believe that we have one of the safest facilities in the community. The Columbus Community Hospital screening staff screen each Y staff and member who comes into the building. This small time commitment for those walking through the doors helps ensure that we are keeping those who are sick from entering the YMCA. Throughout the day, Y staff are cleaning and sanitizing the equipment and frequently touched surfaces twice, which is then greatly enhanced by our super cleaning service provided by Service Master by Shevlin. They clean the entire building throughout the day and do a full cleaning at night after the Y closes to members. Y staff are required to wear masks while out working with members. Masks are recommended for members and guests, but not required as we recognize how challenging exercising or swimming with a mask on is. Thank you to those who do wear a mask while utilizing the Y facility.