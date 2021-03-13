Business care-abouts, community feedback and the Platte County flag

So, what does this all have to do with the Platte County flag? And did you even know we had a county flag?

You can find it at the Platte County Court House. Go through the metal detectors of the west lobby and past the entrance of the Platte County Courthouse Board Room. Look up to your left and you will see our county flag hanging on the wall.

Three colorful bands of cloth, each three and a half inches tall, are sewn together horizontally. Its top stripe of night blue reads “Platte County,” and its bottom stripe of bright, grassy green says, “Nebraska.” Its middle stripe, the color of sunshine, showcases a white Nebraska map dotted with a red square where Platte County is located.

While far less familiar than the red, white, and blue of Old Glory and less recognizable than the blue and yellow State of Nebraska flag, the Platte County flag is a vibrant symbol of whom we are and what makes the Columbus area so special.

Beneath the flag on that courthouse wall, you’ll find a picture frame describing the flag’s symbolism. Designed by Mary Sonderman, the blue stripe represents “the sky, fresh air, and wide, open spaces.” The gold symbolizes “the blessings we have, our successful businesses, golden harvests and our people with hearts of gold.” The green stripe “represents our agricultural heritage.”