Business care-abouts, community feedback and the Platte County flag

Last fall, the Chamber sponsored two, online surveys: One for community members and one for business leaders.
Entitled the “Envision Columbus” survey, the questions asked for feedback about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of our community.
Approximately 700 people in all participated, and you can access the survey results on the Chamber’s website under Resources.
One of the top strengths identified by both community members and business leaders was the variety of industries we have in Columbus. The Chamber of Commerce wholeheartedly agrees! We are proud of our more than 760 members and hope that more companies will join us in the coming year to support the work we do.
Another top strength was the “small-town,” quality of life we enjoy, represented by such amenities as our educational systems, medical facilities, and safe neighborhoods.
Weaknesses focused on the need for more affordable housing, people to fill jobs, and a lack of variety and options in retail, restaurants, recreation, and entertainment.
Some threats were also opportunities. For instance, having hundreds of jobs open can represent opportunity, yet if they remain unfilled, those vacancies can be a threat to business productivity. Columbus’ proximity to Omaha and other retail outlets could be a deterrent for businesses to expand in Columbus, yet it can also mean accessing “big city” experiences while raising a family in a small town.
Fifty-two percent of the business leaders were male, while 48% were female, and 70% of them have lived in Columbus for more than 20 years. The industries they represented varied from banks to restaurants, trucking companies to salon spas, and utilities to behavioral health. They were relatively new to their positions, too, with more than 40% of them in leadership for 10 years or less.
Eighty-nine percent of these business leaders said the Columbus area can support more business and industry. To recruit more, these leaders would like to see more business incentives, along with a stronger pursuit of broadband, economic development, housing, and lifestyle amenities.
Community members were represented by a nice split of employed (50%), part-time employees (22%) and students (17%). Of the nearly 500 community respondents, 124 of them, or 36%, were under the age of 19. It was exciting to have so many young people respond because they are our future leaders. And, hopefully, they will find their careers, start a family, serve their community, and welcome others to Columbus.
Our youth will also be among several audiences the Chamber will tap into to discuss the survey results.
Between April and July, the Chamber hopes to hold several focus groups with community representatives. The purpose is to dig deeper into the survey data and discuss what projects and initiatives can continue to move our community forward. The goal is to get a collective vision for Columbus and hold a strategic planning session with the community in the fall.
So, what does this all have to do with the Platte County flag? And did you even know we had a county flag?
You can find it at the Platte County Court House. Go through the metal detectors of the west lobby and past the entrance of the Platte County Courthouse Board Room. Look up to your left and you will see our county flag hanging on the wall.
Three colorful bands of cloth, each three and a half inches tall, are sewn together horizontally. Its top stripe of night blue reads “Platte County,” and its bottom stripe of bright, grassy green says, “Nebraska.” Its middle stripe, the color of sunshine, showcases a white Nebraska map dotted with a red square where Platte County is located.
While far less familiar than the red, white, and blue of Old Glory and less recognizable than the blue and yellow State of Nebraska flag, the Platte County flag is a vibrant symbol of whom we are and what makes the Columbus area so special.
Beneath the flag on that courthouse wall, you’ll find a picture frame describing the flag’s symbolism. Designed by Mary Sonderman, the blue stripe represents “the sky, fresh air, and wide, open spaces.” The gold symbolizes “the blessings we have, our successful businesses, golden harvests and our people with hearts of gold.” The green stripe “represents our agricultural heritage.”
These descriptions are nearly identical to many of those submitted in the Envision Columbus survey. How fortunate we are to live in a community that offers us such a great place to live! It will be rewarding to see where the future focus group discussions will take us and where we will be in another five, 10, even 20 years.