Calling all lions!

This weekend would have been Columbus Days with all of its coronation-crowning, booth-barking, baby-beaming, dog-racing, toe-tapping, turtle-touting, color-running, car-shining, parade-watching, and BBQ-bands-and-beer-garden bliss. But all of that will have to wait until next year, thanks to COVID-19.
If only we could click our heels together three times like Dorothy did in "The Wizard of Oz" and return to where we were before the pandemic tornado lifted us off our foundations.
That’s why “There’s no place like home,” which was chosen by the Columbus Days Committee as this year’s theme, is still applicable – even without the traditional festivities.
Dorothy reminds us of what is most important: Home. In the story, she says, “No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live here than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There’s no place like home.”
And isn’t that the truth? Drive around town, and you’ll find homes of all shapes and sizes, on lakes and near parks, in winding neighborhoods and tight-knit trailer courts. Some homes are filled with families that come and go with activities; others are quiet, where a neighborly visit from time to time would be wistfully welcomed.
You’ll also find hundreds of residences under construction, whether it’s the 180 apartments being built northeast of Menards; the 34 townhouses near the airport (plus more planned); another 34 near Centennial Park; 78 new apartments near Freddy’s; several affordable home refurbishment projects by non-profit agencies; or other housing developments located in all corners of the community. By this time next year, more than 400 new residences should be available in our little Emerald City of Power and Progress.
Investing in our housing market is smart, because, in order for our community to grow, we need places to live and learn. And that’s what the Scarecrow wants: A brain.
He knows he can become the best version of himself at our childcare, elementary schools, and other religious-based options, not to mention one of the three educational systems for rural, public and parochial students. He also can attend our local community college which currently offers certification scholarships for individuals wanting to advance their careers. He can pursue an associate’s degree or an economical path to a four-year degree.
Once employed, the Scarecrow can take advantage of workforce development programs to advance his career as he matures. He can also grow culturally at the future Columbus Community Connection center which will include a library, art gallery, children’s museum, coffee shop, and gathering space. It will be a facility even the Wizard will love and something we can share with future generations.
It will also be located in the heart of our community, our downtown.
One of the most famous lines of the book is spoken by the Wizard when he tells the Tin Man, “… remember, my sentimental friend, that a heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others.”
If he walked about town, a reflection off of the Tin Man’s oil cap would show a community linking arms in times of challenge, tragedy and celebration: in the luminaries and footsteps of relays for life, in the receding waters of an historical flood, in the increasing resources available at our community hospital and the gathering of thousands around a 20-minute firework show over the Fourth of July.
The Tin Man would see love in the community’s response to a hometown police officer shot, the support given to nonprofits and their service to the underserved, the steeples and crosses that represent more than 55 area churches, and in the colorful t-shirts that honor a local superhero named Sammy.
In the story, the Tin Man accepts the Wizard’s gift. “I shall take the heart,” he said. “For brains do not make one happy and happiness is the best thing in the world.” And don’t we all want to be happy?
Happy does not mean content, however. One of the best characters in the story is the lion.
The lion seeks courage, not realizing he already has it inside him.
You may not see them when driving down the street, but Columbus is filled with lions.
These lions responded to the coronavirus by working 24x7 for months in the spring to develop a strategy for keeping our communities safe. They are opening restaurants and businesses when others won’t take the risk. They are investing millions in their corporate headquarters or working two jobs and raising their children alone. They have lost their spouse or are undergoing chemo treatments. They take calls from the angry and blame from the bitter. They are decorating their classrooms and preparing to teach.
If the Wizard were here, he would say to these lions, “There is no living thing that is not afraid when it faces danger. The true courage is in facing danger when you are afraid, and that kind of courage you have in plenty.”
On behalf of the Columbus Days Committee, thank you for being part of our home and for helping us celebrate this non-traditional community event. There’s truly no place like home.
Jeanne Schieffer is the president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.