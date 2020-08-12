Calling all lions!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This weekend would have been Columbus Days with all of its coronation-crowning, booth-barking, baby-beaming, dog-racing, toe-tapping, turtle-touting, color-running, car-shining, parade-watching, and BBQ-bands-and-beer-garden bliss. But all of that will have to wait until next year, thanks to COVID-19.

If only we could click our heels together three times like Dorothy did in "The Wizard of Oz" and return to where we were before the pandemic tornado lifted us off our foundations.

That’s why “There’s no place like home,” which was chosen by the Columbus Days Committee as this year’s theme, is still applicable – even without the traditional festivities.

Dorothy reminds us of what is most important: Home. In the story, she says, “No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live here than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There’s no place like home.”

And isn’t that the truth? Drive around town, and you’ll find homes of all shapes and sizes, on lakes and near parks, in winding neighborhoods and tight-knit trailer courts. Some homes are filled with families that come and go with activities; others are quiet, where a neighborly visit from time to time would be wistfully welcomed.