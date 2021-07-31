Canker diseases of trees cause die back of branches and can lead to tree death. Cankers are most often found on spruce, pine, poplar, willow, crabapple and honeylocust.

A canker is a dead area on a branch or trunk usually caused by a specific fungi or bacteria. For example, the pathogen that infects spruce cannot spread to most other trees, like honeylocust or poplar.

Cankers may appear as a discolored, sunken or cracked area on a branch or trunk. Some cankers ooze sap or bacteria and this is one way to locate them.

There are no fungicide or bactericide controls. Cankers are best prevented by not planting susceptible trees and avoiding tree stress and tree wounds. Most canker pathogens are unable to penetrate bark directly and vigorous, healthy trees are better able to deal with cankers.

In most cases, infection occurs through a wound such as from hail, branches rubbing against one another, staking materials, lawn mowers, weed trimmers and incorrect pruning.

Avoid hitting trees with mowers and trimmers by placing a 6-foot diameter ring of mulch around the tree. Use an organic mulch layer, like wood chips, that is only four inches deep and not piled against the trunk.

