CCH experts urge people to seek help at the first signs of stroke

“If you have any kind of neurological deficit, whether that’s tingling or loss of sensation in one hand, one-sided extremity weakness or you think that your speech is a little garbled, you need to come to the ER,” she said. “Don’t wait to see if it will go away.”

Anyone can have a stroke, regardless of age and other risk factors. For example, Lozos said the United States has seen a steady increase in female stroke patients under the age of 40. These patients – thinking they are at little risk for stroke – connect their stroke symptoms to other causes and avoid getting the help they need when they need it.

“We see quite a few patients who want to think, ‘Oh, no, it’s probably just because of this.’ We have a lot of people come in and they have had visual disturbances and it’s been going on for a week or a month,” she said. “These are not signs to be ignored.”

If people are experiencing any of these symptoms, Lozos recommended they come into the emergency department right away. CCH’s emergency department stroke experts would rather patients come in, be examined and be told it’s not a stroke, rather than having people put off treatment. This is especially important because many stroke treatments are time sensitive. For example, a lifesaving, clot-busting medicine is most effective when given within three hours of a stroke.