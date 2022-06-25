Chapter Books: A Whole New World!

With the Columbus Public Library’s 2022 summer reading program underway, parents and their children are flocking to the library seeking recommendations for the perfect read. A majority of those requests come from individuals with children just beginning to read chapter books, which can be somewhat intimidating to young readers because they contain more words, smaller font sizes, and fewer pictures. The Columbus Public Library, however, has a treasure trove of chapter books that is ideal for young readers.

Mary Pope Osborne’s “Magic Tree House” book series is perfect for students just entering the world of chapter books because the text size is about 14, chapters are between four to five pages long, and books are no more than 100 pages in length. In this series, readers meet Annie and Jack, siblings who encounter a mysterious treehouse. Unlike other treehouses, this one is home to an enchanted book collection that transports Jack and Annie to unique destinations such as the Jurassic period, home to the dinosaurs!

One intriguing aspect of the "Magic Treehouse" series is that each book in the collection has a nonfiction text companion. If students are reading “Midnight on the Moon” for example, they can also check out “Space” from Osborne’s “Fact Tracker” series to learn more about the solar system.

The Geronimo Stilton series was published in Italy in 2000; however, it is a huge sensation here in the States. In this series, readers meet Geronimo Stilton, a talented mouse journalist for the Rodents’ Gazette. Geronimo would like nothing more than to live a quiet life in New Mouse City; however, through his journalist connections and help from his mischievous nephew, Benjamin, Geronimo becomes tangled up in various adventures. With colorful illustrations and short chapters, this autobiographical series is ideal for students just being introduced to chapter books.

Other chapter book series that would be suitable for young readers would be “Time Jumpers” by Wendy Mass, “13th Street” by David Bowles, “Dragon Masters” by Tracey West, “The Notebook of Doom” by Troy Cummings, and “The Last Firehawk” by Katrina Charman.

If you have someone looking for a great beginning chapter book series, venture to the Columbus Public Library and see what we have to offer. I am sure no matter their reading level or interests, our staff will be able to help them find that perfect book. If you have questions about the chapter book series featured in this article, feel free to contact me at (402) 564-7116 opt. 4.

Do not forget that there is still time to sign up for the Columbus Public Library's 2022 summer reading program. Participants of all ages can easily register by going to columbusne.beanstack.org or by downloading the Beanstack app on their smartphone.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS…

June 27th, Mighty Maker Mondays @ 10:30 a.m. (Room 127)

June 28th, Crane River Theater Company’s rendition of “James and the Giant Peach” @ 10:30 a.m. (Frankfort Square)

June 29th, CPL Reading Connections “Peanut Butter Jelly Time!” @ 10:30 a.m. (Room 127)

June 30th, Storytime @ 10:30 a.m. (Room 127)

