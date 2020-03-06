Club notes

Columbus Volunteer Firefighter Auxiliary

The Volunteer Firefighter Auxiliary met Jan. 28 at the fire hall. President Arlys Wehrer called the meeting to order and we recited the auxiliary prayer. There were six members present for roll call. Secretary Denise Miller read the October minutes and Christmas party minutes and they were both approved. There was no treasurer report. All members enjoyed the firemen's appreciation dinner at the VFW in November, and the Christmas party that was also held at the VFW in December. Good friendship and good food. Scholarship forms will be sent to the three high schools for our $100 scholarship. The forms need to be turned in by April 1. For 2019, only Arlys Wehrer and Kathy Hash had perfect attendance. Serving committee was Denise Miller and Christina Leffers. The next meeting will be Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

The Volunteer Firefighter Auxiliary met Feb. 25 at the new fire station. Assistant Fire Chief Pat Miller gave us a tour. When the station is finished it will be very, very nice. He said they plan on having an open house this summer. We all then went back to the old fire station where Arlys Wehrer called the meeting to order. There were 10 members present for roll call. Denise Miller read the January minutes and they were approved. Ann Anderson read the treasurer report and it also was approved. We will read our by-laws next month. Auxiliary dues are due by April 1. Columbus Volunteer Firefighter Auxiliary officers for 2020 were accepted by acclamation and will stay the same: President, Arlys Wehrer; Vice President, Harriett Janicek; Secretary, Denise Miller; Treasurer, Ann Anderson; and News Reporter, Kathy Hash. Serving committee for the night was Arlys Wehrer and Kendra Becker. The next meeting will be March 24 at 7 p.m. at the fire station.