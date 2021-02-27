Cold and snow cover effects in the landscape

With recent extreme cold temperatures, are plants at risk of injury? It depends on the type and health of the plant, the plants hardiness zone, and snow cover.

For small herbaceous perennials, like strawberries and perennial flowers, snow cover is a good insulator. Given the fairly short period of extreme temperatures, small plants covered by snow should be fine. Exposed plants are subject to injury, especially strawberries and perennials hardy to zones 5, 6 or higher.

We know it is warmer beneath the snow as soil temperatures this past week remained in the 26 to 30 degree Fahrenheit range.

For plant parts on shrubs, fruit trees and shade trees that are above the snow line, most should be fine if the plant is healthy and hardy to cold hardiness zone 4 or lower.

Zone 5 plants will likely be okay since the cold hit in February when plants were fully dormant, compared to mid to late fall when plants may not be dormant. However, I have seen zone 5 plants killed by extreme temperatures. Some examples are peach, sweet cherry, tulip trees, sweet gum, some Magnolias and some Viburnums.

Plants stressed by drought or disease and insect pests can be more susceptible to cold temperature injury; hence we may see plant kill or dieback on plants we assume will be okay.

