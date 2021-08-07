Columbus Days almost here!

Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be plenty of volunteers finalizing details of the rest of the week. Thursday night kicks off with LawnChairs on the Square hosting the Columbus Community Band.

Then Friday, things get underway. The barbecue classic sponsored in part by Great Western Bank and Pillen Family Farms starts at 5:00 p.m. The Columbus Area United Way Lazy River Duck Run will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Pawnee Plunge, followed by the FlowRider competition. Inflatables will be around all weekend. At 7:30 p.m., Wicked Fun performs at the 13th Street stage. At 8:00 p.m., a cornhole tournament will take place in the beer garden, and at 8:30 p.m., we will have the movie "Lorax" playing at the Frankfort Square stage.

Saturday starts early with an 8:30 a.m. baby contest at Frankfort Square. The barbecue classic will be going from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the excellent barbecue. There will also be a scavenger hunt for kids from 1:00 to 2:30, followed by a kid's party from 2:30 to 4:00. We will have various entertainment in the square throughout the day with a 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. show-by SideStep.