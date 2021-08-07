Columbus Days almost here!

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce has been releasing its "Business Briefs" update to its members since the mid-2000s. The Business Briefs were meant to provide a more regular update of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and events in the Columbus Community. The Chamber's monthly newsletter, The Catalyst, was not published frequently enough to provide members with the information they needed to utilize their membership.
We are now once again enhancing our communication, and I'm happy to announce that we will now be publishing our Business Briefs weekly in the paper through a partnership with the Columbus Telegram. As a Chamber of Commerce, we must continue to find avenues to inform our members of all the great things happening at the Chamber and within the Columbus community.
With that being said, I can't think of a better week to kickstart this opportunity than to start the week of Columbus Days. This year, our corporate sponsors for Columbus Days include ALLO Communications, Associated Staffing, BD, Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus United Federal Credit Union, Pinnacle Bank, and Vishay.
Monday night starts things off for Columbus Days with the coronation celebration of King Ferdinand XLVI Scott Mueller and Queen Isabella XLVI Pat Mueller. The event will be hosted at Ramada Columbus Hotel & Conference Center. It will be an excellent opportunity to reunite past royalty and honor the Mueller family for their contributions to Columbus. This year's coronation celebration is sponsored in part by ARL Credit Services, Cargill, Great Plains State Bank, and the Platte Valley Cattlemen.
Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be plenty of volunteers finalizing details of the rest of the week. Thursday night kicks off with LawnChairs on the Square hosting the Columbus Community Band.
Then Friday, things get underway. The barbecue classic sponsored in part by Great Western Bank and Pillen Family Farms starts at 5:00 p.m. The Columbus Area United Way Lazy River Duck Run will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Pawnee Plunge, followed by the FlowRider competition. Inflatables will be around all weekend. At 7:30 p.m., Wicked Fun performs at the 13th Street stage. At 8:00 p.m., a cornhole tournament will take place in the beer garden, and at 8:30 p.m., we will have the movie "Lorax" playing at the Frankfort Square stage.
Saturday starts early with an 8:30 a.m. baby contest at Frankfort Square. The barbecue classic will be going from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the excellent barbecue. There will also be a scavenger hunt for kids from 1:00 to 2:30, followed by a kid's party from 2:30 to 4:00. We will have various entertainment in the square throughout the day with a 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. show-by SideStep.
On Sunday, we'll have a 9:15 a.m. church praise service by First United Methodist Church. At 11:00 a.m., we will have the annual turtle races, and from 11:00 to 1:00, the Chamber's Agribusiness Committee will be offering a celebrate ag lunch for $5. And the Frankfurter Wiener Dog Races will take place at noon. Then at 1:00 p.m., we will have a pedal tractor pull contest and a crowd favorite mascot competition. Finally, Columbus Day wraps up at 3:00 p.m. with the Columbus Days parade.
A complete list of events and more information on Columbus Days is available at ColumbusDays.com or the Columbus Days Facebook page.
In addition to our corporate sponsors, many sponsors are assisting in making Columbus Days possible. They are Anytime Fitness, Bank of the Valley, BankFirst, Barb's School of Dance, B-D Construction, Inc., Behlen Mfg. Co., Bierman Contracting, Inc., Columbus Bank & Trust Company, Cornerstone Bank, Encompass Dental Studios, Mead Lumber, Pathfinder Wealth Advisors-Bob Irby, QC Supply, RVW, Inc. and Sleep Inn. If you are looking for opportunities to gain exposure for your business, a Columbus Days sponsorship may be the perfect opportunity! We will continue to accept sponsorships throughout next week.
Columbus Days offers something for everyone to do. The Columbus Days Committee and Chamber team hope you will find something to participate in this coming week's activities.
I'd like to once again thank the Columbus Telegram for allowing us the opportunity to be a part of their publication, and I hope that you'll take the time to catch up on our Business Briefs again next week!
Dawson Brunswick is the president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.