Columbus’ economic development: A unique, strong, and colorful fabric

Look at any blanket, sweater, rug, or towel and you will find its fabric is woven yarn or thread interlaced at right angles. That same image and process can serve as a metaphor of Columbus’ economic development and the growth we see happening as we drive through or around this community.

This past fall, the Chamber of Commerce sponsored two surveys which asked residents and business leaders about Columbus’ strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The surveys asked local stakeholders how they perceive or envision Columbus. The data will be used with future focus groups and in community discussions about how Columbus can continue to grow and attract future workers and residents to this area.

Fifty-six percent of business leaders said Columbus’ greatest opportunity was “growth” in terms of business, the city’s growth in general, and housing An even greater percentage of residents, 60%, echoed that sentiment, citing examples of growth as population, business, and retail/restaurant amenities.

Thirty-five years ago, when today’s millennials were born, Platte County’s population was 28,901. As of 2019, the county has grown by nearly 5,000 people. The 2020 Census will give us even better numbers.