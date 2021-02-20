Columbus’ economic development: A unique, strong, and colorful fabric

Look at any blanket, sweater, rug, or towel and you will find its fabric is woven yarn or thread interlaced at right angles. That same image and process can serve as a metaphor of Columbus’ economic development and the growth we see happening as we drive through or around this community.
This past fall, the Chamber of Commerce sponsored two surveys which asked residents and business leaders about Columbus’ strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The surveys asked local stakeholders how they perceive or envision Columbus. The data will be used with future focus groups and in community discussions about how Columbus can continue to grow and attract future workers and residents to this area.
Fifty-six percent of business leaders said Columbus’ greatest opportunity was “growth” in terms of business, the city’s growth in general, and housing An even greater percentage of residents, 60%, echoed that sentiment, citing examples of growth as population, business, and retail/restaurant amenities.
Thirty-five years ago, when today’s millennials were born, Platte County’s population was 28,901. As of 2019, the county has grown by nearly 5,000 people. The 2020 Census will give us even better numbers.
Housing developers throughout the area are addressing homeowner and renter needs and we can drive through new neighborhoods such as Kozy Drive by the new Armory, Farmview near the airport, and a planned development by Centennial Elementary School – to name only a few. House lots are selling in areas such as Shady Lake Meadows and Northern Hills across from of Castner’s Crossing. One hundred and eighty apartments are under construction near Walmart, and last month, the City Council approved a resolution to authorize using up to $750,000 of LB840 (Economic Development) funds to support future housing developments.
The warp and weft of Columbus
In a fabric’s weave, the longitudinal threads are called the “warp” and the lateral threads are the “weft.” A device called a “loom” holds the warp threads in place while the waft threads crisscross through them.
Providing a framework for Columbus’ economic development together is the City’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which outlines strategies to help the community and businesses grow. Fundamental to this comprehensive plan is the City’s Economic Development Plan, approved by voters in 2018. As part of this plan, a portion of annual city sales tax is set aside for financially supporting business expansion and development, housing, manufacturing, transportation, and related activities.
The warp and weft threads are the entities, businesses, and organizations which serve as resources to our businesses and interweave Columbus’ economic development efforts together.
The Citizens Advisory Review Committee (CARC) reviews applications from businesses seeking to utilize the Economic Development Funds for various business projects and makes decisions on which projects are most viable. Loup Power District plays a key role in the process by sharing leadership of the CARC. Loup also oversees the Columbus Economic Council, a 40-member committee representing major manufacturers, bank presidents, and city and county officials. While CARC serves as a funding resource, CEC focuses on recruitment, retention, and technical assistance for new and existing Columbus companies with an emphasis on manufacturing, technology, back office operations, and food processing.
Complementary to the City and Loup’s leadership is the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. Its Drive for Five workforce development program exists to support the area’s economic development by helping to fill vacant positions at local businesses.
The Chamber also partners with organizations such as Centro Hispano, Rural Enterprise Assistance Project, Central Community College, the Nebraska Business Development Center and the Small Business Administration, among other resources, to help individual entrepreneurs get their start or enhance their emerging small business. The Chamber also connects entrepreneurs to relators, banks, business coaches, and other resources needed to get their businesses off the ground and maintain it as it grows or changes.
A recent example of the Chamber’s support for local entrepreneurs was a week-long training awarded to 16 small businesses wanting to learn how to market themselves as a shopping destination.
Finally, Columbus’ economic development can be seen in the banks and investors that approve loans for large and small businesses; in entities such as the Columbus Community Foundation and the Columbus Area Future Fund which award grants and initiate community projects to enhance our quality of life. It is also visible in the businesses themselves. They introduce new products and services, adopt new equipment and innovative solutions to work smarter and more efficiently for their employees and customers; and they work hard to support one another, which keeps dollars flowing back and forth between their peer businesses in the area.
If you need more statistical proof of Columbus’ growth, consider the fact that more than $370 million in public and private investment has been made in Columbus since 2017. The City has made an addition $160 million in capital investments since 2018, and with the new community center downtown and the reconstruction of 23rd Street in 2022-2023, there will be tens of millions more invested, not taking into account the new businesses and corporate expansions which are likely to emerge over the next ten years.
In example, Columbus could possibly experience one of its largest economic development projects in its history. Last November, voters passed initiatives to authorize, regulate and tax gambling at licensed racetracks, and Columbus is one of the six promising racino locations. In addition to an estimated $45 million in state property tax relief, such an enterprise would infuse significant dollars into Platte County and Columbus creating an even greater ripple effect of “growth” the community member and business leader survey participants said they want to see.
Columbus’ economic development is, indeed, a unique, strong, and colorful fabric of people tightly knit and committed to the community’s economic well-being.
And dare it be said, we wear it well.
Jeanne Schieffer is the president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.