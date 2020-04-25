Columbus Farmers Market moving to new location this year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Columbus Farmers Market will move from its longtime Frankfort Square home amid restrictions placed on parks due to COVID-19.

Market 23, 2620 23rd St., will host the seasonal event instead, beginning on Saturday, May 2, from 7 a.m to noon.

Shirley Enquist is in her 12th year as coordinator of the Columbus Farmers Market and noted that she is thankful the market will start on time. Enquist also serves as the store manager of Market 23, making the business an obvious choice for relocating the event. The shop is a year-round marketplace for homegrown and handcrafted products.

“Market 23 is a like-minded place, so we are happy to have it as an alternative,” Enquist said. “Of course, we would like to have it at Frankfort Square, but this is a good option. The shop will also be open until 4 p.m. so customers can go inside, too. Some vendors may even stick around longer than noon because of the shop’s hours.”

Despite the location change, Enquist hopes the market’s longstanding reputation will still attract customers. The market prides itself in providing a wide variety of products while staying true to its roots; most vendors showcased are based in central Nebraska.