Columbus Farmers Market moving to new location this year

The Columbus Farmers Market will move from its longtime Frankfort Square home amid restrictions placed on parks due to COVID-19.
Market 23, 2620 23rd St., will host the seasonal event instead, beginning on Saturday, May 2, from 7 a.m to noon.
Shirley Enquist is in her 12th year as coordinator of the Columbus Farmers Market and noted that she is thankful the market will start on time. Enquist also serves as the store manager of Market 23, making the business an obvious choice for relocating the event. The shop is a year-round marketplace for homegrown and handcrafted products.
“Market 23 is a like-minded place, so we are happy to have it as an alternative,” Enquist said. “Of course, we would like to have it at Frankfort Square, but this is a good option. The shop will also be open until 4 p.m. so customers can go inside, too. Some vendors may even stick around longer than noon because of the shop’s hours.”
Despite the location change, Enquist hopes the market’s longstanding reputation will still attract customers. The market prides itself in providing a wide variety of products while staying true to its roots; most vendors showcased are based in central Nebraska.
“The market is all about taking care of local producers and making fresh produce available to everyone in the area, including friends and family,” Enquist stated. “You can’t get that produce if you truck it in from other places. Everything is local and fresh. This is the type of food I want my family to eat.”
She assures several precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all vendors and customers. Vendors will be spaced out in Market 23’s parking lot, and shoppers will be asked to comply by the six-feet-apart rule. To limit large crowds, Enquist requests customers avoid bringing whole families.
“The vendors will be a huge help in keeping this safe,” Enquist stated. “They will bag items sold themselves and keep customers from touching products unnecessarily. Customers also need to do their part by keeping safe distances from each other.”
The market will feature up to eight vendors in the first couple of weeks and then will expand as details continue to be finalized. Featured products include fresh produce, bakery items, homemade jams, grass-fed beef and more. Home décor and other knickknacks will be available inside the shop as well.
“We usually don’t have as many vendors at the beginning of the season so that is normal,” Enquist said. “New vendors are added every few weeks. A lot of it depends on when their crops are ripe.”
Samantha Kooyam has been a vendor at the Columbus Farmers Market for seven years and specializes in homemade baked goods such as cookies, pies, and breads. She points to her Almond Joy pie as her signature product. In recent years, Kooyam has developed a new baking philosophy she calls, “Feed your sweet tooth.”
“The idea is that everyone should be able to feed their sweet tooth even if they have restrictions on their diet,” Kooyam said. “That is why I started baking and selling gluten-free, dairy-free, and low-carb sweets. Baking is something I enjoy doing, and I want to share it with as many people possible.”
Phil Gish is another familiar face at the Columbus Farmers Market, selling fresh produce and baked goods such as his popular cinnamon swirl bread. Gish first became a full-time vendor in 2006 and continues to return because of the “community of friends” he has gained throughout the years.
“I enjoy doing business with long-time community friends,” Gish stated. “People know who we are, how we grow our crops, and how we bake. It’s more personal. It is great to see customers and vendors who come back every year.”
Along with her vendors, Enquist hopes the market will return to Frankfort Square sometime during the summer, but like many businesses and events, the status of COVID-19 in the area will determine its fate.
“Hopefully, we will be back to Frankfort Square before October, but for now, we are excited to see our customers and to continue to sell fresh and homegrown products to them,” Enquist said.
Brea Lassek is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. She’s a senior at Scotus Central Catholic High School and editor of its student newspaper, The Rock Bottom.
