Columbus Passport Program extended through August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those wanting to continue getting their Columbus Passports stamped will still be able to as the deadline for turning them in has been extended to the end of August.

Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Columbus Passport Program started Aug. 1 as Columbus Days was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Passport Program started as a way to spur economic impact in the way of Columbus Days not happening, as a way to get them involved and checking out some businesses they might not know about or haven’t been to in a while,” McNeil said. “There has been a ton of them that were handed out in the last week so we just wanted to make sure people had an adequate amount of time to visit the businesses, check out to see what they have to offer.”

McNeil noted that an estimated 1,400 passports have been handed out so far in Columbus and across Platte County.

“Take US 30 Speedway, for example,” she said. “Thursdays, on race days, are the only days that people can go out. Allowing two opportunities for that chance to happen, it gives people more time.”

McNeil said it’s also a good way for residents to find out what’s going on in the community, such as the Columbus Public Library.