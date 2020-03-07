Columbus should be proud

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maybe it’s that cousin from Texas you only see at family reunions, the friend of your daughter who told you it is expensive to live in Omaha, or that college roommate who, in every Christmas card, says you need to get together some day. Make “someday” happen this year.

Invite them to an event which showcases the personality of our community, like the Red, White, KaBoom! Fourth of July celebration or Columbus Days Aug. 15-18. Send a job posting from the Somethinggoodcolumbus.com website to someone you know who would be perfect for the position. Ask them to come for a holiday weekend and take them to your favorite restaurant or to your child’s sporting event. Give them a snapshot of what life would be like if they lived here.

Reach out to the those you see at church or in the grocery store who are visiting their parents or are back in the area for a special get together. Encourage them to consider Columbus for the next phase of their lives. If they are settling down to have families, remind them of the upbringing they had, the variety of school options available to them, and the safe environment in which their children will live.