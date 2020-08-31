Columbus voters to decide on City Hall, library project in November

“It wasn’t necessary to spend the money upfront for that,” she said. “We wanted to make sure we weren’t wasting taxpayers’ dollars. If the bond doesn’t pass, then there’s no sense on spending money for configurations when that money could be used to fund other solutions.”

The lot that City Hall currently sits on would be made into a parking area.

According to figures made available at buildingtogethercolumbus.org, total project costs are estimated at $31,910,000.

According to the website, “If voters approve the issuance of bonds for the Library/Art Gallery/Children’s Museum project, the City will also issue bonds for the City Hall portion of the project and use existing general fund revenue to pay off the bonds.”

The Columbus City Council approved at its Aug. 17 meeting a resolution calling for an election to issue bonds for the library’s project not to exceed $10 million; this is the amount that will be funded by the half-cent sales tax.