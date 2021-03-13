Community, business leaders identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats

In the last two months of 2020, amid a global pandemic and the holiday season, community members and business leaders took time to provide their opinions as to the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats facing the Columbus area.
The feedback was collected from two surveys developed by a small team of city, county, business, and chamber representatives for the purpose of spurring more dialogue among community focus groups in the coming year. One survey sought community member input, while the other asked business leaders for their perspectives. Respondents selected answers, ranked options, and offered individual comments.
Approximately 500 community members and 200 business leaders participated, and both audiences agree Columbus is poised for growth, and its greatest strength is the culture of the community and its amenities: quality education, health care, abundant jobs and “small-town life.”
One respondent described it this way, “…our ‘small-town feel’ is a strength, yet we still have the amenities of a larger city. It’s the best of BOTH worlds.”
Employment was a dominant theme in the feedback, with its double-edge sword of being both an opportunity and a threat. On the upside, there are hundreds of jobs available in the Columbus area; on the downside, Columbus has neither enough people to fill them nor the affordable housing options to attract workers to the area. Twenty-three percent of community members who took the survey commute into Columbus to work.
Recreational opportunities dominated answers to the question, “What lifestyle amenities are missing in our communities and why?’ One respondent said, “Young adult to 30-something entertainment. Live music, variety of shopping options. Columbus is a town for [an] older population. [It’s] Difficult to recruit young professionals and families to the area.”
Another participant said, “We lack creativity in our appearance as a community and in our lifestyle.”
A third offered, “Too many people who want it done their way ‘because this is how it’s always been done.’ [The] Older generation is not taking young families and entrepreneurs seriously which makes them want to leave.”
It is important to note that 36 percent of the survey respondents were 19 years or younger.
Other survey questions asked for feedback on the aesthetics of the community, employee retirement, the need for business recruitment and whether we are a welcoming community to diverse population - or not.
To this last topic, 73% of business leaders believe Columbus embraces diverse and minority populations, and 58% of community members said Columbus provides a safe and secure environment for residents of all backgrounds. Yet, comments from both surveys indicate more work is needed in this area.
One community member said, “I am not a Columbus native, and I did not feel welcomed by many in this community. In many ways, this community is very small town in its ideas and outlook. It does not have a metropolitan, inclusive feel. I am not of a minority group, but I have not seen much done by the community to include Latinos and other immigrants into the community infrastructure.”
A business leader offered the following advice. “Be genuinely interested in meeting new people and supporting businesses that are not only owned by your specific friends or relatives. Realize that a diverse community will be more successful.”
As background, the Columbus area was first home to the Pawnee Indian Tribe, but with the European settlements, its demographics changed. The “Columbus Town Company,” a group of 13 pioneers from Ohio and Illinois, founded the town in 1856. According to the History of Platte County, by M. Curry, the settlement “…was filled with many languages, for Columbus was made up not of one nationality group, but of several. The new settlers in Platte County were English, Germans, Swiss, Irish, Scandinavians, Danes, Welsh and Poles, and they worked and lived together in democratic harmony.”
Those nationalities, traditions, names, and the innovative spirit of development remain true today.
“Columbus enjoys a rich history of power and progress,” said Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer. “We have had enormous success in our industrial growth and continued growth is at our fingertips. The survey pointed out it’s time to capitalize the reputation established by past leaders, and ask our young people – in high school and in the early years of their careers – to get involved in what one respondent described as ‘modernizing our community’ to fit the needs of future generations.
A closer review of the survey feedback is the next step.
The Chamber has asked the University of Nebraska’s Nebraska Rural Prosperity enterprise to organize and help facilitate several focus groups this spring. Community members, organizations, as well as business representatives will be invited to review the survey data and propose ideas and initiatives that will be pursued for the betterment of the Columbus area. The focus groups are expected to take place between April and July, with a community-focused strategic planning session planned for the fall.
“The Chamber has often served as the catalyst for innovative ideas and projects, and the recent check presentations for the quality of life projects are examples of that,” said Workforce Development and Recruitment Director Kara Asmus. “We are excited about taking a deeper dive into the survey data and having a dialogue with our community and business leaders about our next steps.”
One of those business leaders is Joshua Johnson, a Scotus Central Catholic alum who recently moved back to Columbus. Johnson has been a part of the Chamber’s Envisioning Columbus initiative and survey development.
“I grew up here, graduated from Scotus, and came back to live, work and raise my family with the hopes they will have the childhood, education and opportunities I had,” said Joshua Johnson, vice president at Columbus Bank & Trust. “It’s important to me, and many other young professionals like me, that we participate and have a say in making the Columbus area the best it can be for our kids and each other. Rolling up our sleeves and serving this community as the generations before us did will pay off for business, our economy and our livelihoods.”