Community, business leaders identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats

A closer review of the survey feedback is the next step.

The Chamber has asked the University of Nebraska’s Nebraska Rural Prosperity enterprise to organize and help facilitate several focus groups this spring. Community members, organizations, as well as business representatives will be invited to review the survey data and propose ideas and initiatives that will be pursued for the betterment of the Columbus area. The focus groups are expected to take place between April and July, with a community-focused strategic planning session planned for the fall.

“The Chamber has often served as the catalyst for innovative ideas and projects, and the recent check presentations for the quality of life projects are examples of that,” said Workforce Development and Recruitment Director Kara Asmus. “We are excited about taking a deeper dive into the survey data and having a dialogue with our community and business leaders about our next steps.”

One of those business leaders is Joshua Johnson, a Scotus Central Catholic alum who recently moved back to Columbus. Johnson has been a part of the Chamber’s Envisioning Columbus initiative and survey development.

“I grew up here, graduated from Scotus, and came back to live, work and raise my family with the hopes they will have the childhood, education and opportunities I had,” said Joshua Johnson, vice president at Columbus Bank & Trust. “It’s important to me, and many other young professionals like me, that we participate and have a say in making the Columbus area the best it can be for our kids and each other. Rolling up our sleeves and serving this community as the generations before us did will pay off for business, our economy and our livelihoods.”

