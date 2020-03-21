Continuing to grow and learn: Mueller's office joins kwELITE

Some changes have come to the Parkway Plaza building in north Columbus, but it was always part of the larger plan.
Broker/Owner Renee Mueller recently transitioned her real estate office from Berkshire Hathaway to Keller Williams (kwELITE), the world’s largest real estate company when it comes to agents and sales volume. It comes after she partnered with an Omaha office and owner of Omaha’s Elite Real Estate Group, Jeff Cohn, who also transitioned to the same company, with Mueller to form one massive agency that serves Columbus and Omaha, as well as other parts of Northeast Nebraska and Western Iowa.
Mueller is the broker for all offices under the partnership. The partnership has brought even more agents to the team in recent weeks, and much added technology. This is going to be crucial for keeping the agent at the center of the transaction and giving more opportunities to the consumers they serve, she said.
“We all align very well and this was the perfect joint venture,” Mueller said, noting Cohn is also the owner of coaching company Elite Real Estate Systems that offers the annual Team Building Summit, monthly workshop and weekly coaching calls. “People have asked why I am bringing Omaha to Columbus, and I tell them we’re not, We’re bringing Columbus to Omaha. This was in the works for the last few years and it’s all finally coming to fruition."
Mueller’s agents are undoubtedly pleased with the change. Realtor Shalynn Spitz said the transition has been going well and that everyone is excited about the added businesses and opportunities within the organization.
“It’s been great, fantastic. There are a lot more opportunities for clients and agents,” she said. “We help one another get through all our struggles with the new technology … We’re in it together for sure.”
Even though the switch to kwELITE (Keller Williams) is new, it has been a goal of Mueller’s for several years that she knew would take some time to get all of the moving parts and pieces together.
“In 2017-'18 I traveled around Nebraska and surrounding states, visiting top Brokerages and teams to see what the best fit was. I knew then that Keller Williams was the way I wanted to go,” she said. "But timing is everything and it did not happen as fast as I had wanted."
Despite the change and expansion, Mueller’s commitment to her hometown remains strong as ever. She has been part of several residential subdivisions here in town with plans to do even more. She constructed the Parkway Plaza building off Lost Creek Parkway that now features not only her business, but Applied Connective Technologies, Charter Title & Escrow, All Makes and, of course, Big Apple Bagels. She is a co-owner of the local franchise that opened up about a month ago. Great Plains State Bank purchased the land adjacent to the Plaza and it is anticipated that they will be done building in the fall of 2020.
“I’ve been part of Columbus’ growth for 20-plus years, and I’m fully invested in it,” she said. “I’m not going anywhere. I think change can be good, sometimes it’ s necessary for growth and we could not be more excited about how quickly just that is happening.
“If you stop learning and growing, you might as well give up. I believe you have to always be learning and growing.”
Next up, Mueller is in the process of getting a virtual reality room setup in the Parkway Plaza building for clients. The idea is for people to be able to get a feel for what their finished home will be like once the construction is done while it’s being built.
"This type of technology will be just a small piece of what sets us apart, and at the same time I want to help bring the community together in any way possible," Mueller said. "I’m very excited. Now it’s just looking forward to the continued expansion
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.