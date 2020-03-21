Continuing to grow and learn: Mueller's office joins kwELITE

Mueller’s agents are undoubtedly pleased with the change. Realtor Shalynn Spitz said the transition has been going well and that everyone is excited about the added businesses and opportunities within the organization.

“It’s been great, fantastic. There are a lot more opportunities for clients and agents,” she said. “We help one another get through all our struggles with the new technology … We’re in it together for sure.”

Even though the switch to kwELITE (Keller Williams) is new, it has been a goal of Mueller’s for several years that she knew would take some time to get all of the moving parts and pieces together.

“In 2017-'18 I traveled around Nebraska and surrounding states, visiting top Brokerages and teams to see what the best fit was. I knew then that Keller Williams was the way I wanted to go,” she said. "But timing is everything and it did not happen as fast as I had wanted."