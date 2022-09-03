Cookie decorating class at CPL

We are having a cookie decorating class using buttercream icing at the Columbus Public Library on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.! That Saturday, Sue Wozny will be showing us how to decorate cookies by starting with graham crackers to practice our techniques before we move on to decorating the sugar cookies she premade for us. Since this class will take place during the fall season, she will show us how to create pumpkin and leaf decorations for our cookies. Sue is graciously giving each attendee a recipe of her special buttercream frosting and will instruct us on the proper methods of chilling, cutting, and prepping our sugar cookies for decoration. You can sign up online or at the library for the hands-on portion of the class. There are 15 openings and when those fill up, other attendees are welcome to come and watch the class and can enjoy eating some cookies afterward. If you want to sign up, just call the library or go online to Facebook or Instagram and use the form to sign up. At the very end of the Cookie Decorating Class, Sue will have a drawing and the lucky winner will take home the cookies that she decorated! Come join the fun, it’s free to adults ages 19 and up.

If you are wanting to learn more about cookie decorating, we have a book at the library titled "Christmas with Kim-Joy: A Festive Collection of Edible Cuteness" by Joy Kim. Look for it in the adult non-fiction section using the call number 641.865 K56C. Kim-Joy shows you different ways to decorate and delight with her melted snowman cake pops, white chocolate igloos with marshmallow seals, penguin boa buns, and incredible inspiration for designing your own magical gingerbread village. You will find other fun cookbooks in this section. I will let you in on a little secret: the children’s room has some really fun baking books! I have found some great books containing both baking and cooking recipes. For some reason, I feel more confident with recipes geared towards children rather than adults! The children’s books always have nice big colorful pictures so you know what your recipe should look like when you are done baking. Some of the titles in the children’s room are "American Girl Baking," "Food Magazine: The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book," and "Harry Potter Official Baking Book." This is a perfect way to get your children or grandchildren excited about baking with you.

Lastly, I have some news I would like to share. I have accepted a new position within the city and am the new assistant city clerk! I am privileged to work with the wonderful ladies in the clerks' office at city hall. Therefore, you will not see me at the library as a library staff member anymore, but you might see me there as a patron. I will miss serving the community with the programming, outreach, and service help that we provide at the library. I love working with people and will still be able to serve the community, but in a different capacity. I have so much to learn as an assistant city clerk, but everyone has been very patient with me! So if you are wondering where I’ve gone, now you know! I’m thankful to work and serve in such a wonderful community.

Kelli Keyes is the customer service manager of Columbus Public Library.