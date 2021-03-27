Core aeration and power raking of lawns

Do you have a red-twig dogwood whose stems are grayer than red? How about a Forsythia that only blooms near branch ends? Maybe an old lilac with bare, twiggy stems on the bottom half? These are shrub issues to solve with correct pruning.

As a general rule, prune summer blooming shrubs and shrubs with nondescript blossoms while dormant, usually March into early April. Wait to prune spring blooming shrubs until just after they bloom, unless major renovation type pruning is being done.

Red-twig dogwood is often planted for its bright red twigs. If this shrub is not pruned on a regular basis, older stems develop gray bark as they age.

Once this shrub is established, regular pruning is needed to remove older stems. This makes room for new growth with the desired red color.

March is a good time to thin red-twig dogwoods and other shrubs. Without leaves, it is easier to see what needs to be removed. If needed, most shrubs can be pruned well into April as well as in June and July.

On red twig dogwood, remove stems with gray bark at the point where they attach to another stem or as close to the ground as possible. If the shrub is an older neglected plant, cut the entire shrub to the ground; or, over a 3-year period, remove one-third of the older stems each year.

