Could physical therapy help you?

Many Americans suffer from neck or back pain, or encounter any number of conditions that prevent them from participating in normal activities at some point in their lives. Whether it’s a muscle strain caused by running or an arthritis diagnosis, physical therapy may help you get on the road to recovery.

What is physical therapy?

Physical therapy encompasses the treatment, healing and prevention of injuries and disabilities. Physical therapists are experts in movement and function. They develop individualized treatment programs to help prevent injury from occurring, or to slow the progression of conditions that result from injury, disease and other causes.

Physical therapists can help you improve the use of bones, muscles, joints and nerves through hands-on manual techniques, exercise, infrared light, heat, electrical stimulation, ultrasound, aquatic therapy, and more. They can offer advice on proper posture and body mechanics in the workplace, treat injuries, help you stay fit and perform physical therapy for the homebound.

What to expect from physical therapy

Each individual is different, so each physical therapy experience and program is unique. The first step is to undergo an evaluation, during which the physical therapist performs an assessment of your posture, gait, range of motion, strength, reflexes and more, depending on the injury or condition. This will help the therapist monitor and evaluate your progress throughout treatment.

The type of condition you have will dictate how often you work with your therapist. It could be once, twice or three times weekly, or consultatively as needed. Therapy typically involves:

Pain relief.

Strength and flexibility training.

Proper postural alignment.

Regaining movement or range of motion.

Balance and coordination training.

Relaxation and stress relief techniques.

Physical activity guidelines or modifications.

Your therapist may also design an appropriate home exercise program for you, and teach you pain relief methods and preventive measures you can follow at home or work, based on your diagnosis. There are evidence-based best practices, but a personalized timetable, for completing a physical therapy episode. It all depends on the individual, their condition and their goals.

A treatment alternative

More people are undergoing physical therapy as an alternative to surgery or medication, or they're using it as a first step in treatment in hopes of avoiding those options. If you think you could be a candidate for physical therapy, speak to your physician.

Do you need physical therapy?

Physical therapists provide help for rehabilitating any part of the body, and they can treat everyone from infants to the elderly. Some of the most common reasons people seek physical therapy include:

Back pain.

Neck pain.

Shoulder problems.

Arthritis.

Rehabilitation after serious injury — including work, auto and sports injuries.

Amputations.

Sprains or muscle strains.

Fractures and post-surgical conditions.

Burns.

Osteoporosis.

Hip, knee, ankle or foot problems.

Posture problems — including scoliosis.

Newborn, infant and pediatric conditions and developmental disabilities.

Stroke rehabilitation.

Other neurologic conditions, such as Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis

Doug Janssen, PT, DPT, is the director of Rehab Services at the Columbus Wellness Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0