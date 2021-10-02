Country gospel songs

Have you ever heard the song, “That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine”? It is an oldie! The song’s lyrics were thought to be written by Jimmy Long, Gene Autry’s brother-in-law and business manager. On Oct. 29, 1931, Long and Autry recorded the song and it was played at RCA Studios in New York City. It became an even bigger hit when Gene Autry sang the song in two different movies, "The Phantom Empire" and "Tumbling Tumbleweeds" in 1935. It reportedly sold five million copies way back then. The song “That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine” became certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1958.

Would you like to go somewhere and hear someone perform this song and songs like it? Great! I have just the program for you at the Columbus Public Library! Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m., Chuck Brinkman and his musical family are coming to perform this song and many more like it. You will be listening to songs like: “Blue Eyes Cryin in the Wind”, “Day by Day”, “Together Again”, “Lonesome Road”, “You are my Sunshine”, “Down in the Valley”, “This Land is Your Land”, “Southern Dixie Flyer”, and “Adios Amigo”. You are in for a treat to come and hear this family perform. Speaking of treats … of course, cookies and coffee will be served. So bring your friends and family and make an afternoon of it!