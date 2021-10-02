Country gospel songs

Have you ever heard the song, “That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine”? It is an oldie! The song’s lyrics were thought to be written by Jimmy Long, Gene Autry’s brother-in-law and business manager. On Oct. 29, 1931, Long and Autry recorded the song and it was played at RCA Studios in New York City. It became an even bigger hit when Gene Autry sang the song in two different movies, "The Phantom Empire" and "Tumbling Tumbleweeds" in 1935. It reportedly sold five million copies way back then. The song “That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine” became certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1958.
Jimmy Long wrote the song to honor his beloved elderly father, and the words pull at your heartstrings! Other performers and music groups sang this much-loved tune over 50 times. "Sesame Street" even did a version of the song they called “Furry Blue Mommy of Mine”!
Would you like to go somewhere and hear someone perform this song and songs like it? Great! I have just the program for you at the Columbus Public Library! Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m., Chuck Brinkman and his musical family are coming to perform this song and many more like it. You will be listening to songs like: “Blue Eyes Cryin in the Wind”, “Day by Day”, “Together Again”, “Lonesome Road”, “You are my Sunshine”, “Down in the Valley”, “This Land is Your Land”, “Southern Dixie Flyer”, and “Adios Amigo”. You are in for a treat to come and hear this family perform. Speaking of treats … of course, cookies and coffee will be served. So bring your friends and family and make an afternoon of it!
We also have an exciting Literary Pumpkin Decorating contest that you will want to enter. Entries are accepted Oct. 1-23. Decorate a pumpkin or gourd, real or fake, as a book character or with a literary theme. Please, no carved pumpkins. They would not stay fresh that long! There are four people’s choice categories: scariest, cutest, silliest and overall favorite. The winners will be awarded Columbus Bucks, which can be used in most stores and restaurants in Columbus. We have a neat display of staff decorated pumpkins already at the library to help you with ideas. These pumpkins will not be in the contest. You will get to vote on your favorite picks once everyone has submitted their entries.
On Oct. 28, the library is participating in the Downtown Trick or Treat at Frankfort Square. That Thursday night, the party will start at 4 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. with crafts and candy for the kids. We will have a table set up for those costumed trick-or-treaters to do a quick, cool craft then get a goody for their efforts. The library staff will be in costume as book characters, so you might need to look close to recognize us! If the weather decides not to cooperate, we will move our craft and treat table to the inside of the library. We are temporarily located at the old police station at 2419 14th St. Come and visit!
Kelli Keyes is the customer service manager of Columbus Public Library.